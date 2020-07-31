Founders Brewing Co. Announces the Return of Underground Mountain Brown to the 2020 Barrel-Aged Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. announced today that Underground Mountain Brown will return to the brewery’s 2020 Barrel-Aged Series lineup. First launched in 2019 as part of the Barrel-Aged Series, Underground Mountain Brown proved to be an immediate hit among craft beer lovers and coffee lovers alike. As the name implies, it is a barrel-aged version of the brewery’s since-retired imperial brown ale, Sumatra Mountain Brown. Underground Mountain Brown features a team of malts which complement the bold Sumatra coffee perfectly while time spent immersed in oak creates layers of depth and complexity. The Sumatra coffee is roasted right in Grand Rapids by Ferris Coffee & Nut.

“Underground Mountain Brown is a fantastic example of our use of coffee in beer-making,” said Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “Using an imperial brown ale as a base for the earthy and rich Sumatra coffee allows the coffee flavor to shine while adding the perfect complement of sweetness. Add in the extra layer of depth from barrel aging and you get an extremely complex yet approachable beer.”

Underground Mountain Brown (11.9%) will be available in both the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms beginning on September 2 and will start shipping later that month across the distribution network, except for MS. It will have a retail price of $15/4-pack and will be available on draft and in 4-packs of 12oz bottles. Pricing will vary by market. Underground Mountain Brown is preceded by Más Agave, Más Agave Grapefruit, KBS Espresso, KBS and Backwoods Bastard in the brewery’s 2020 Barrel-Aged Series. There is one release in the 2020 series yet-to-be-announced.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts, Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens, with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest-growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a proud member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About the Barrel-Aged Series

Crafting legendary barrel-aged beers is an exercise in patience. We start by brewing complex, world-class beer worthy of time in a barrel. Then, our experience and years spent mastering our craft means we know exactly when it’s been aged to perfection. After one sip, you’ll know – it was worth the wait.For more information: https://foundersbrewing.com/our-beer/underground-mountain-brown/