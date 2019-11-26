Founders Brewing Co. Announces the Return of Frangelic Mountain Brown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced the return of Frangelic Mountain Brown to the lineup beginning in December 2019. Last bottled in 2012, this deliciously sweet and nutty coffee brown ale brewed with hazelnut coffee quickly became a favorite amongst beer fans and inspired Founders to continue pushing the coffee and beer envelope.

“Finally, we get to bring back one of my favorite coffee beers of all time,” said Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “Frangelic Mountain Brown was last distributed in 2012 and, get this, was the very first brown ale we ever bottled! Not long ago, we asked our super amazing enthusiast club, the Cadre, what beers they’d like to see in the lineup and Frangelic Mountain Brown was one of their tops picks. So, of course, we had to make it happen.”

Frangelic Mountain Brown (9% ABV) will have a retail price of $10/4-pack and will be available in 12oz bottles and draft beginning on December 6 in the Grand Rapids taproom. Frangelic Mountain Brown will ship to the brewery’s entire distribution network later in December and will be available through March 2020. Prices will vary by market.

Founders polled their enthusiast group,the Cadre, to help determine what beers should return to the lineup. Having made a splash in 2012, Frangelic Mountain Brown was an immediate front-runner and the decision was made to bring it back for 2019/2020. Please reach out to Amanda Davis (amanda@gregoryvine.com) for more information.

