Founders Brewing Co. Announces Return of Pale Joe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced the return of Pale Joe as the next release in the taproom Mothership Series. Light in color but full in flavor, this golden ale features notes of gently roasted, fruit-forward coffee. Pale Joe features a special blend of high-end Ethiopian coffee expertly roasted by Founders’ hometown neighbors at Ferris Coffee and Nut. It’s the lovechild of your favorite iced coffee and, well, beer. Pale Joe was last released in 2016 to benefit ArtPrize, a local art competition. ABV will be around 5.4%.

The Mothership Series is an ultra-limited, brew team favorite beer series only available at the Founders Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms. Whether an old standby or an experimental new style, it’s sure to go quickly. Mothership beers have included: Mucho Lupu, Cerise, Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, Panther Cub, MF Donkey Stout, Sleeper Cell and Red’s Rye IPA. Planning a trip to a Founders taproom?

“Pale Joe was one of my favorite coffee beers to make when we first released it back in 2016,” said Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “I love light, sessionable beers and thought a gently-roasted coffee would be an interesting adjunct to introduce to that profile. It turned out to be a surprisingly refreshing pale ale that I think is more akin to an iced coffee. I’m pumped it gets to come back as part of the Mothership Series.”

Pale Joe will be released in 6-pack bottles and on draft from both taproom locations beginning on August 8. Pale Joe will have a retail price of $10.00/6-pack.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. A proud sponsor of chasing the American dream, Founders launched theChase Your What If campaign in January 2019 to inspire all beer fans to live life to its fullest. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.