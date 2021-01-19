Founders Brewing Co. Announces Partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers for 2021 Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. today announced a partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers as an official sponsor for the team’s 2021 season. The partnership marks the largest major sports collaboration in Founders Brewing Co. history and includes limited-edition co-branded All Day IPA packaging and cans. Debuting in the second half of the season, the specialty package will be available at various retailers in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware and will highlight the Sixers’ 2021 campaign, “Here They Come,” an ode to the team’s victory song.

“Getting the opportunity to partner with one of the most storied and successful NBA franchises is truly an honor for us at Founders,” said Sandy Anaokar, vice president of marketing at Founders Brewing Co. “The team, the city and its people have always stood for hard work and dedication, which perfectly aligns with our values and how we approach our craft. Philly has been a top market for us for some time and it’s great that we can bring our consumers something unique that means something special to them.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Founders Brewing Co. to bring this limited-edition 76ers branded beer can and packaging to our fans throughout the Delaware Valley,” said Owen Morin, 76ers vice president of corporate partnerships. “We pride ourselves on partnering with like-minded, passionate brands. All Day IPA is certainly a fan favorite, and it will be fantastic to see that synergy of our brands come to life. This partnership gives us an opportunity to reach new fans and introduce our current fans to this award-winning beer.”

Fans can text-to-win Founders Brewing Co. and 76ers merchandise each week throughout the 2021 season via any iPhone or Android device. The text-to-win code can be found in all ACME and Weis grocery store locations as well as most retail outlets. Prize packages will include co-branded coolers, tailgate chairs, team apparel and more. Fans can enter to win once per week from March 1 – May 31, 2021. For more information please visit, foundersbrewing.com.

ABOUT FOUNDERS BREWING CO.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. For more information, visit foundersbrewing.com or follow Founders onTwitter, Facebook, Instagram andYouTube.

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 50 playoff appearances over 71 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.