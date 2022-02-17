Founders Brewing Co. Announces New KBS Flavor with Release of KBS Hazelnut

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan – Founders Brewing Co. has announced the latest KBS flavor and barrel-aged beer, KBS Hazelnut. The perfectly balanced and decadent drinking experience of KBS meets the classic taste of hazelnut. Taking this bourbon barrel-aged stout to a new level, KBS Hazelnut allows the existing premium coffee and chocolate notes to soar to new heights when accented by the nutty sweetness of hazelnut.

“Hazelnut makes for a great infusion into coffee so we decided to bring those flavors to our most epic coffee beer, KBS,” said Founders Brewmaster, Jeremy Kosmicki. “It really adds another amazing layer of depth to an already perfectly balanced and complex beer.”

KBS Hazelnut, which has an ABV of 12.0%, will be available in 4-packs of 12oz bottles and on draft on February 16th in both the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms. It will be available across Founders’ 50-state distribution footprint beginning March 1. Pricing in the Founders taprooms will be $24/4-pack; prices will vary by market.

Crafting legendary barrel-aged beers is an exercise in patience. We start by brewing complex, world class beer worthy of time in a barrel. Then, our experience and years spent mastering our craft means we know exactly when it’s been aged to perfection. After one sip, you’ll know – it was worth the wait.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild.

For More Information:

https://foundersbrewing.com/our-beer/kbs-hazelnut/