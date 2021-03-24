Founders Brewing Co. Announces Más Agave Clásica Prickly Pear as Latest Release in Barrel-Aged Series

The Cocktail-Inspired Imperial Gose Will be Available Nationwide in May

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 23, 2021 – Founders Brewing Co. has announced the latest release in their barrel-aged series with the launch of Más Agave Clásica Prickly Pear. An oasis of flavor in the desert of normalcy, this cocktail-inspired imperial gose is brewed with agave and sea salt then aged in tequila barrels. When it emerges, it’s hit with a healthy dose of prickly pear extract, lending the liquid a flamboyant fuchsia glow and mellowing out the tangy tartness with hints of berry and melon. Más Agave Clásica Prickly Pear has an ABV of 9.7%.

“I’ve had a few fabulous prickly pear margaritas that really served as the inspiration for this beer,” said Founders Brewmaster, Jeremy Kosmicki. “Prickly pear is a tough flavor to describe but for me, I get a lot of berry, some melon, maybe even a little pineapple that works really well with this tequila barrel-aged gose. And the coolest thing might be the vibrant purple color it gives off.”

Más Agave Clásica Prickly Pear will be available in the Founders taprooms on April 28 and in 4-packs of 12-oz bottles across the entire 50-state distribution footprint beginning in May. Pricing in the Founders taprooms will be $15/4-pack; prices will vary by market. Más Agave Clásica Lime and Más Agave Clásica Grapefruit will ship simultaneously.

