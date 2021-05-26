Founders Brewing Co. Announces Blueberry Braggot, Latest Release in The Mothership Series

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced the latest release in the Mothership Series with the launch of Blueberry Braggot. A delightful marriage of honey and malt – this centuries old-style finally makes its way into our lineup with a hefty dose of 100% Michigan blueberries. Blueberry Braggot has an ABV of 9.0%.

Blueberry Braggot will be available in 6-packs of 12oz bottles exclusively in the brewery’s Grand Rapids and Detroit taproom locations in June and will have a retail price of $12/6-pack.

The Mothership Series are ultra-limited, brew team favorite beers only found in bottles at Founders’ taproom locations. Whether it’s an old standby the brewery brought out of retirement or an experimental new style, it’s sure to go quickly. Previous Mothership Series beers have included: Hazy IPA, Blushing Padre, Detroit Double IPA, Devil Dancer, French Toast Bastard, Oktoberfest, Pale Joe and Mucho Lupu.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild.

For More Information:
https://foundersbrewing.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
05/27: Brewbound Frontlines: Feat. Half Time Beverage's Jason Daniels 06/03: Brewbound Podcast 06/10: Brewbound Data Club 06/17: Brewbound Podcast 06/24: Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Series
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More