Founders Brewing Co. Announces Blueberry Braggot, Latest Release in The Mothership Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced the latest release in the Mothership Series with the launch of Blueberry Braggot. A delightful marriage of honey and malt – this centuries old-style finally makes its way into our lineup with a hefty dose of 100% Michigan blueberries. Blueberry Braggot has an ABV of 9.0%.

Blueberry Braggot will be available in 6-packs of 12oz bottles exclusively in the brewery’s Grand Rapids and Detroit taproom locations in June and will have a retail price of $12/6-pack.

The Mothership Series are ultra-limited, brew team favorite beers only found in bottles at Founders’ taproom locations. Whether it’s an old standby the brewery brought out of retirement or an experimental new style, it’s sure to go quickly. Previous Mothership Series beers have included: Hazy IPA, Blushing Padre, Detroit Double IPA, Devil Dancer, French Toast Bastard, Oktoberfest, Pale Joe and Mucho Lupu.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild.

