Founders Brewing Announces Return of Frontwood

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan – Founders Brewing Co. has announced the return of barrel-aged cherry ale, Frontwood. Last released as part of Founders’ Mothership series in 2020, Frontwood is a light-bodied cherry ale aged in barrels that previously held bourbon and maple syrup. The barrel-aged beer developed an impassioned following after its initial release in 2017. Frontwood has an ABV of 8.0%.

Frontwood will have retail price of $15/4-pack; prices will vary by market. on draft in Founders’ Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms on Nov. 26 and nationwide starting in January 2022. Frontwood will be available in 4-packs of 12oz bottles and

Crafting legendary barrel-aged beers is an exercise in patience. We start by brewing complex, world class beer worthy of time in a barrel. Then, our experience and years spent mastering our craft means we know exactly when it’s been aged to perfection. After one sip, you’ll know – it was worth the wait.

About Founders Brewing Co.

Established in 1997 by two craft beer enthusiasts—Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens—with day jobs and a dream, Founders Brewing Co. brews complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor. Founders ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and is one of the fastest growing. The brewery has received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, Founders is a member of the Michigan Brewers Guild.

