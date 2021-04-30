Fort Point Releases New Limited Canned Beer Series

SAN FRANCISCO – Fort Point Beer Company, the largest independently-owned craft brewery in San Francisco, has officially launched a new limited product line featuring beer releases in 16 ounce cans. The first release in this series is a Hazy Pale Ale called Natural Magic that launched Friday April 23rd exclusively through Fort Point Direct, the brewery’s home delivery service.

Prior to 2020, the Fort Point limited product line existed in the form of monthly draft beer releases, offered to select bars and restaurants. This process allowed the team to experiment and refine new beers, while also testing them out in the market at a small scale. The approach is key to how all core beers at Fort Point are developed, including those in their 2020 can launch — Dipper Double IPA, Cool Cold Fermented IPA, Strawberry Darling Berliner Weisse, and Sfizio Italian Pilsner.

For the first time ever, consumers will be able to find beers from the limited product line in 4-packs of 16 ounce cans. The first beer in the initial series is Fort Point’s first Hazy Pale Ale, Natural Magic. The recipe features locally-sourced Feldblume malt from Admiral Maltings, and a large dose of flaked oats to provide a soft canvas. Ripe mango, ruby red grapefruit, and subtle green undertones burst out of the glass from the layered use of expressive American hops. With only 200 cases of Natural Magic available, the release is expected to sell out quickly.

Beer development and recipe creation is led by Mike Schnebeck, Director of Innovation. Recipes are inspired by a range of catalysts: a curiosity around a specific beer style, a personal experience, or a drive to experiment with a new process or ingredient. “In the case of Natural Magic, it was all about exploring a beer style that was new to Fort Point,” comments Schnebeck. “We’ve been experimenting with hazies for some time and the goal was to create a version of the popular style that was a bit more drinkable, sessionable and true to our brewing philosophy.”

Unique releases will be launched throughout the year ranging from totally new styles, to riffs on their current beers, and special collabs. “Everything is on the table, but whatever we make will have the Fort Point philosophy at its core: it’ll be a beer that hits that elusive sweet spot at the

intersection of ‘interesting’ and ‘easy to love,’ no matter the style,” says Justin Catalana, CEO and co-founder of Fort Point. The team will use this series as an opportunity to invite consumers into their development process, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how a beer at Fort Point graduates into a permanent can distributed to a wider audience.

To differentiate these 16 ounce limited cans from the core can lineup, Dina Dobkin, Chief Brand Officer, collaborated with Manual Creative on new can designs for the series featuring organic forms and bold geometric supergraphics. “The goal was to have the look and feel of a Fort Point can and maintain brand consistency, while also developing a design that spoke to the playful and experimental nature of the series,” shares Dobkin.

Fort Point is an independent, San Francisco beer company made up of people who believe the simple things in life can be a whole lot better. Committed to making “good beer for everyone,” Fort Point insists on making beers that are easy to like, easy to find, and easy to pair with any occasion. Known for their distinctive can design, drinkable beer styles, and a dedication to quality, Fort Point Beer Company is quickly becoming known as the beer of San Francisco.

