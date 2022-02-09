Fort Point Beer Company Reopens Flagship Beer Hall, Fort Point Valencia

SAN FRANCISCO, California – Fort Point Beer Company, San Francisco’s celebrated hometown brewery is re-opening their flagship beer hall, Fort Point Valencia, on Wednesday, February 9th. The much anticipated location, described by SF Chronicle’s Restaurant Critic Soleil Ho as “unique in a very Fort Point way” originally landed with a splash in the fall of 2019 before closing soon after due to the emergence of COVID-19. Though Fort Point’s iconic cans continued to be a mainstay in at-home fridges throughout the pandemic, the re-opening of the brick-and-mortar location will allow guests to experience the Fort Point brand more holistically. “Fort Point Valencia is really special because it showcases our perspective on design, food, beer and service in a singular space,” explains Justin Catalana, Fort Point’s Co-Founder and CEO. “You can drink Fort Point at home or at bars and restaurants throughout California, but we think that Fort Point Valencia truly gives people a reason to have a Fort Point at Fort Point.”

Fort Point Valencia was designed by Fort Point’s Chief Brand Officer, Dina Dobkin. “Our goal was to redefine what a beer hall can look and feel like and create a space that is welcoming and accessible to a wider audience than what’s considered a ‘typical’ beer drinker,” says Dobkin. With that in mind, the design eschews conventional brewpub aesthetics and instead takes inspiration from Fort Point’s award-winning graphic identity as well as the work of local artisans and fabricators. Striking color-saturated plaster walls are a nod to Fort Point’s color-blocked beer cans, and create distinct zones throughout the large, airy space, while oak woodwork, expertly detailed and executed by creative studio Medium Small, adds warmth. The main hall is anchored by a standing bar with sunken taps designed to foster conversation between bartenders and guests. Large bar-height tables encourage sharing, while more intimate seating options for groups and couples fill the back. By day, sunlight floods the hall, illuminating a white-on-white mural brought to life by local sign painters New Bohemia Signs. At night, neon installations by veteran neon artist Shawna Peterson become luminous focal points. “It is absolutely a vibe,” adds Dobkin. Thoughtfully integrated acoustical wall panels anticipate many lively evenings to come!

Fort Point Valencia will be the ultimate destination for guests to try all of Fort Point’s beer offerings. The 22 tap system will be pouring their year-round core classics like the NorCal Beer Hall of Famer KSA Kölsch Style Ale, Villager IPA, Westfalia Red Ale, Animal Tropical IPA, Sfizio Italian Pilsner, and their newest year-round release Lobos Hazy IPA. Beers from Fort Point’s Limited Beer Series, which showcases new styles on a monthly basis, will also be available alongside a selection of draft-only R+D beers that provide guests with a behind-the-scenes look at new experimental recipes from Mike Schnebeck, Fort Point’s Head Brewer and Director of Innovation. A robust guest beer program will complement the in-house beer menu. “We designed our guest beer program to broaden the styles offered at the space, highlighting beers from some of our favorite breweries and friends in the industry. We like the idea of bringing in styles that are not part of the Fort Point line-up so we can curate a more complete offering and highlight producers that are doing interesting things,” shares Catalana. At opening, guest breweries on tap will include HenHouse Brewing, Ghost Town Brewing, Humble Sea Brewing Co., Temescal Brewing, and Woods Beer and Wine Co. Those looking for non-beer beverages can expect a light-hearted and approachable wine selection representing small, minimal intervention producers.

To soak up the beer, Fort Point is reviving their original menu and service style, focusing on fun, playful, and shareable dishes. Intentionally designed to accommodate everyone from the solo diner to large groups, offerings will include a seasonal rotation of snacks, sandwiches, and party breads. Past fans will be able to revisit a menu stacked with their favorites including the famous Pork Chop Sandwich, multi-layered Vegan Yuba Club and the crowd-favorite party breads which are returning in two variations: Smoked Spec with caper mayo, celery and fennel as well as fresh Smashed Avocado with carrot, cotija cheese, and dukkah spices. New menu additions include Dungeness Crab Deviled Eggs topped with trout roe and tarragon, and Beer Steamed Mussels, cooked with KSA and served with anchovy herb-slathered toast. Fort Point Valencia will also be adding a parklet later this summer in addition to delivery options.

Fort Point Valencia will be open five days a week: Wednesday and Thursday from 5pm to 10pm; Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 11pm; and on Sundays from 1pm to 9pm. The flagship location is located at 742 Valencia Street in San Francisco.

About Fort Point Beer Company

Fort Point is an independent, San Francisco beer company made up of people who believe the simple things in life can be a whole lot better. Committed to making “good beer for everyone,” Fort Point insists on making beers that are easy to like, easy to find, and easy to pair with any occasion. Known for their distinctive can design, drinkable beer styles, and a dedication to quality, Fort Point Beer Company is quickly becoming known as the beer of San Francisco.

For More Information:

https://fortpointbeer.com/locations/fort-point-valencia