Former Modern Times Head Brewer Keith Shaw Joins Fast Friends Beer Company

AUSTIN, Texas – Keith Shaw, former Head Brewer at Modern Times Anaheim, is joining Fast Friends Beer Company as their Head of Brewing.

Keith was born and raised on Long Island, New York. He served in the Marines as a helicopter (UH-1N Huey) crew chief from 2001 – 2007 and graduated from the University of California at Davis Master Brewers Program in 2013. Keith has been an integral part of the Modern Times brewing team since 2014 helping them grow their brand and their annual beer production from 2,000 BBLs per year to over 60,000 BBLs per year. Keith was personally responsible for starting up and leading brewing operations at Modern Times pilot facility in Los Angeles (The Dankness Dojo) and their Anaheim production facility (Leisuretown).

“We’re incredibly grateful that Keith agreed to lead our brewing team. We’re also thrilled to add another combat veteran to our team,” said Dave Childress, Founder of Fast Friends. “Keith is the type of person who enlisted to serve our country AFTER September 11th. He’ll tell you, with great humility, that after he witnessed the horror unfold only miles from ground zero, he knew he had to do something.”

“I had already been talking to a Marine recruiter when 9/11 happened, and had a military entrance processing station (MEPS) appointment the very next month,” Keith recalled. “I remember my father asking me if I was still going to ‘go’ after 9/11. I answered him with a resounding YES.” “Keith checks all the boxes, he is a technically gifted brewer, a creative recipe writer, he leads by example and he is a kind human,” said Dave. “We couldn’t have found a better brewer and or a better person to help us build something special in South Austin.”

When asked about his future move to Austin, Keith said “Austin is one of the coolest cities I’ve been to, and it seems like there is a place for everyone here. I’m super excited to be a part of the Fast Friends team and bring my expertise and knowledge of the last 10 years to Austin and help make some of the best beer I can possibly make.”

About Fast Friends Beer Company

Fast Friends Beer Company is a brewpub built on the ethos of inspiring people to DO/good, LOVE/big, and LIVE/now. We aspire to be a beacon of positivity and a happy place for human connection. Construction is underway on a 3.35 acre hill country oasis hidden just o? I-35 in South Austin. We are currently recruiting for our Head of Culinary, Head of Hospitality, and Head of Marketing and Community. Hiring for our front of house and kitchen team will begin in April 2022.

