Foothills Brewing to Release Festival Express Juicy IPA

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Fresh off adding aluminum cans to their packaging options in 2019, Foothills Brewing is starting the new decade off with the introduction of their first new core beer in almost two years.

Sporting the tagline ‘Hop On Board’, Festival Express Juicy IPA was inspired by the close connection between craft beer and music. “We sponsor a number of music festivals in this part of the country, so brewing a beer to celebrate that seemed like a great idea,” said Jamie Bartholomaus, President/Co-Owner of Foothills Brewing. “Our festival partners are excited about it and looking forward to Festival Express being a part of their events this year.”

Brewmaster TL Adkisson agrees. “We have several members of our staff who are in bands or play instruments, so our connection to the whole scene runs deep. Why not brew a beer that honors that love of music?”

Festival Express weighs in at 5.7% ABV and 35 IBUs and is brewed with red malted wheat grown in Foothills’ native state of North Carolina. There are also five hop varieties used in the beer; Azacca, Citra, Mosaic, Galaxy and Idaho 7. The beer sports a slight lingering hop haze in its straw-colored appearance. As for flavor and aroma, it’s a veritable potpourri of fruit – apricot, blueberry, clean citrus, lemon, lime, lychee, mango, orange, papaya, peach, ruby red grapefruit all make an appearance.

Festival Express will be available in ½ and 1 barrel kegs, as well as 12 oz. cans in 6-packs and 15-packs.

About Foothills Brewing

Opened in March 2005 in Winston-Salem, NC, Foothills Brewing has evolved into one of the top craft brewing operations in the southeast United States, and the second largest native brewery in North Carolina. Ranked among ratebeer.com’s 100 best breweries in the world, Foothills has garnered numerous awards for their beers, including nine Great American Beer Festival medals and three World Cup Beer medals. For more information, please visit foothillsbrewing.com.

For More Information: foothillsbrewing.com/brews/festival-express-juicy-ipa/