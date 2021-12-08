FlyteCo Brewing Announces Location at Former Stapleton International Airport

DENVER, Colorado – Aviation-themed FlyteCo Brewing (4499 W 38th Ave #101, Denver, CO 80212) is taking flight to Denver’s Central Park neighborhood when it opens its second location at the former Stapleton International Airport Control Tower. FlyteCo expects to open its brewpub in summer 2022 in the historic building, attached to the iconic 164-foot-tower.

“The decision to pursue and open our second location was very much expedited when this property became available, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we couldn’t be more thrilled about,” said FlyteCo Brewing Co-Owner Morgan O’Sullivan. “Right now, we’re focused on becoming good stewards of the neighborhood where nearby families will feel welcomed at our all-day destination.”

FlyteCo’s background is deeply rooted in aviation – two out of the three owners are pilots and the original brewery features many show-stopping airborne design elements, including a salvaged plane wing and a full-size replication of a Boeing 737 fuselage. Additionally, 10 percent of FlyteCo’s profits benefit the future of aviation through scholarships and donations to youth engagement as well as benefit veteran-focused organizations. FlyteCo’s commitment to giving back 10 percent of profits will continue at the new location.

FlyteCo will maintain many of the game-focused elements installed from its predecessor Punch Bowl Social, including bowling alleys, karaoke rooms, mini-golf and more. The brewpub will have on-site brewing at the new location, with a smaller pilot system for experimental and small batch brews. The new location will also offer wine and spirits as well as a full food menu and happy hour.

“We have created a real community-centric brewery with our first location – you’ll see young professionals and students working there during the day, families hosting birthday parties on the weekends, friends gathering after work. We are looking to create the same kind of atmosphere in Central Park, while providing the creative, approachable beers we’re known for,” said FlyteCo Brewing Co-Owner and Head Brewer Jason Slingsby.

No stranger to historic buildings, FlyteCo opened its doors in the Berkeley neighborhood just west of Tennyson Street in March 2019 in an 1800s electric plant building for west Denver’s streetcar system. In April 2021, FlyteCo added a coffee and bagel shop, creating even more of an all-day destination.

The now defunct Stapleton International Airport previously served as Denver’s central airport before being replaced in 1996 by Denver International Airport. Prior to Punch Bowl Social moving into the building in 2017, it sat vacant for 20 years.

Those interested in applying for a wide array of jobs at either location can email work@flyteco.beer.

More about FlyteCo Brewing

Denver-based FlyteCo brewing opened its doors in March 2019 in the Berkeley neighborhood with just five beers on tap. The aviation-themed brewery is the brainchild of Morgan O’Sullivan, Eric Serani and head brewer Jason Slingsby – all who initially bonded over an equal love of homebrewing and aviation. Since then, the brewery has added a coffee shop and bagel eatery, 15 more taps and a number of awards, including a silver medal for the FlyteCo Marzen Copter and bronze medal for the P-38 Pumpkin Porter at the 2021 Brewski Awards. In December 2021, the brewery announced it would be opening a second location at the recently revitalized former Stapleton International Airport Control Tower. The location is expected to open in summer 2022.

For More Information:

https://flytecobeer.com/