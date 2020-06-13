Flying Embers Releases New Summer Flavors

Ventura, CA — Leading organic hard kombucha brand, Flying Embers, shares the successful launch of their new innovation flavors on the heels of their previously launched direct-to-consumer channel.

On March 19th when the shelter in place was enacted for many states Flying Embers quickly mobilized and launched a new practice they call “DTC360” – a holistic digital retail marketing practice designed to optimize and streamline the direct-to-consumer brand experience. In less than ten days Flying Embers launched this new initiative which included a website redesign to allow consumers to order directly for pickup, delivery, or shipping within certain states. Flying Embers also worked hand-in hand with retail partners and third party delivery platforms to create new programs and streamline delivery offerings for consumers across the country. This quick pivot and ability to adapt business practices has created an opportunity for a series of Flying Embers new product launches.

Starting in June, Flying Embers will release three unique flavors, in what they are called a Flight Series, available to both new and existing customers. These releases are an insider’s view into Flying Embers HQ, where every Thursday afternoon staff taste new creations that are now available for purchase. The first flight was just released featuring three new flavors, under the theme “Flight One: From Sea to Sky”:

-Blueberry Cassis, 7% ABVTwo berries bursting with flavor yet crisp and refreshing. The sweet blueberry and the fragrant yet bold black currant cassis. Get ready for a ripe, juicy mouthfeel with just the right amount of tartness.

-Rhodiola Rose, 7% ABVRhodiola Rosea is the original adaptogenic nootropic, also known as Golden or Rose Root. It is a beautiful flowering plant found in the mountains of Europe & Asia. It’s use dates back to Ancient Greece. Chinese Emperors traveled to Siberia to retrieve it and Vikings brewed it for its unique qualities.

-Watermelon Basil with a hint of Sea Salt, 4.5% ABVThis culinary-inspired combo with a dash of sea salt brings together two of summer’s most delicious flavors that taste like it’s fresh from the garden. So get outside, bath in the light, share with a friend and savor this refreshing goodness.

Fans can place an order through the Flying Embers website and sign up for a list that’ll notify them of more ongoing innovation flavors and Flights to be released soon. Flying Embers also is offering these innovation products in special bundles with the first Flight One Adventure Pack selling out in less than a few hours. Flight One Adventure Pack 2 is now available as is the full Fight One variety pack with all 3 flavors.

“When we started the program we didn’t know what to expect,” adds Jacobson, “but within hours of launching, we had hundreds of orders and amazing communciatons of joy from fans and it has continued to grow daily. We were able to quickly build a fulfillment operation by bringing in our all-star brand ambassadors transitioning them from a full spring and summer schedule of music events they planned to attend for us like Coachella and Hollywood Bowl to working quickly to address the many orders as a team. We are so grateful for our fans and ambassadors’ incredible support.”

Flying Embers is available through delivery apps and retailers nationwide, and it is also available through the Flying Embers website, offering direct delivery to many states with 2 hour delivery in LA and NYC.

Learn more on their website www.flyingembers.com.

“Since we began our Embers journey, we have never stopped exploring and being inspired by unique flavor combinations rooted in ancient brews from cultures around the world, searching for functional botanicals, and experimenting with different fermentation techniques. This is all fueled by our non-stop quest to craft the best tasting, most refreshing, better-for-you adult beverages in the world. With our new ability to connect with fans on our website, social club & breweries we can finally offer small-batch releases direct to our customers,” explains Co-Founder Beryl Jacobson.

Flying Embers, continues to make waves in the industry. The better-for-you alcohol company based out of Ventura, CA, has made waves as a disruptive and innovative brand in the space. Since their launch in 2017, the hand-crafted hard kombucha beverage brand has grown exponentially and is now distributed in over 40 states. The Flying Embers commitment to innovation and the company’s advancement in fermentation have led to a core lineup of 6 unique hard kombucha flavors ranging from 4.5% to 7.2% ABV. All 6 flavors are 0 sugars, 0 carbs with live probiotics and brewed with an adaptogen root blend.

ABOUT FLYING EMBERS

Flying Embers is a hand-crafted, hard beverage brand based in Ventura, California that develops great tasting botanical brews with functional benefits. With a commitment to innovation, Flying Embers’ products are low in sugar, carbs and calories, while also featuring such attributes as live probiotics, adaptogens and USDA certified organic ingredients . A proud supporter of its community, Flying Embers donates a portion of revenue to firefighters and first responder charitable organizations out of respect for their service. Flying Embers was founded in 2017 by beverage entrepreneur Bill Moses, former CEO of Kevita sparkling probiotics, which was sold to PepsiCo in 2016. Today, Flying Embers has two tap rooms in Los Angeles and Boston, and its products are sold in 40 states across the U.S. To learn more, visit FlyingEmbers.com or @FlyingEmbersBrew.