Flying Embers Continues Innovation This Fall with Imperial Flight Series; Limited Edition Imperial Barrel Aged Bottle Collection Released

Ventura, CA — Flying Embers, the Better-For-You Alcohol Brand, announces six new Hard Kombucha innovation flavors in two collections, as a part of their limited release Flight Series; Spirit-inspired bottle release and Hops-inspired can release.

Introducing, the limited edition Imperial Barrel Aged Bottle Collection. The first of its kind, the three exquisite flavors in this collection begin with the original essence hard kombucha, brewed with a botanical adaptogen root blend of ginger, turmeric & ginseng. Flying Embers then extends the fermentation to 27 Proof, and continues the aging process in select tequila, bourbon and rum barrels until optimum flavor is reached. Available in a premium collectors box set, the small batch bottles are all hand filled, labeled and numbered. Learn more here: https://vimeo.com/465217469

The Imperial Barrel Aged Bottle Collection flavors are:

Tequila Barrel Aged: An earthy-and tequila-forward imperial kombucha, balanced between lightly sweet and subtly sharp with a bright and distinctly agave finish. 27 proof.

Bourbon Barrel Aged: The warm, smoky essence of bourbon aged in oak barrels soothes the pallet in this sophisticated imperial kombucha. Finished with notes of vanilla, oak, and caramel. 27 proof.

Rum Barrel Aged: Savor our effervescent imperial kombucha finely accentuated with notes of tropical rum and a hint of brown sugar. 27 proof.

The second collection is called, “Imperial Highway,” clocking in at 8.5% abv and available in 3 flavors. Accentuated by the light bitterness and earthy aroma of hops, these tropical citrus hard kombucha brews are for beer lovers and kombucha fans alike. Made with real, USDA Organic fruit, the Imperial Highway flavors are juicy with just the right amount of sweetness.

The Imperial Highway Collection flavors are:

Grapefruit Tangie: A duo of sweet citrus fruits tangle with a touch of tart and subtle acidity in this utterly refreshing, truly uplifted flavor adventure that will take you higher. So get comfortable, because this incredibly smooth imperial hard kombucha drinks like a tangerine dream. 8.5% ABV.

Mango Hop-Anero: Juicy mango tangos with the piney bitterness of hops and a dash of sweet habanero heat to create a magically mouthwatering menagerie. The collision of this flavor trifecta delivers a hard kombucha experience that is sure to keep you on your toes. 8.5% ABV.

Guava Citra: The delightfully delicate flavor of ripe pink guava meets the intoxicating touch of lime, mango and orange hops. Neither overly sweet or sour, this tropical torpedo is certain to have you floating in a sea of serenity. 8.5% ABV.

Earlier this year, Flying Embers released three additional flights of other inspired flavors. These flights offer an insider’s view into Flying Embers HQ, where every Thursday afternoon the team samples new creations that are now available for purchase.

The first flight was “Flight One: From Sea to Sky,” featuring Blueberry Cassis, 7% ABV, Rhodiola Rosé, 7% ABV, and Watermelon Basil with a hint of Sea Salt, 4.5% ABV. “Flight Two: Roots to Rise” featured Raspberry Meyer Lemon, 7.0% ABV, Cucumber Juniper, 4.5% ABV, and Adaptogen Supertonic, 4.5% ABV. “Flight Three: Summer Oasis” featured the Original Essence, 7.0% ABV, Prickly Pear Heather, 4.5% ABV, and Strawberry Lemongrass, 7.0% ABV. The Flying Embers commitment to innovation, and the company’s advancement in fermentation, have led to a core lineup of 6 unique hard kombucha flavors ranging from 4.5% to 7.2% ABV. All 6 flavors have 0 sugars, 0 carbs, live probiotics, and are brewed with an adaptogen root blend.

Fans can place an order through the Flying Embers website and sign up for the mailing list to notify them of ongoing innovation flavors and flights to be released this Fall. Flying Embers also is offering innovation products in special bundles that include limited edition merchandise and designs. Flying Embers Hard Kombucha and Hard Seltzer is available through delivery apps and retailers nationwide, as well as through the Flying Embers website, offering direct delivery to many states with 2 hour delivery in LA and NYC.

INNOVATION AND MISSION

Flying Embers, the better-for-you alcohol company based out of Ventura, CA, has made waves as a disruptive and innovative brand in the industry. Since their launch in 2017, the hand-crafted hard kombucha beverage brand has grown exponentially, and is now distributed in over 40 states. Flying Embers is a conscious brand dedicated to doing it’s part in building a better world. As healthy living and mindful drinking converge, Flying Embers stands by innovation and crafting libations that have better ingredients that actually matter.

This year, Flying Embers also expanded its portfolio with the release of a new line of hard seltzers. Flying Embers Hard Seltzer is the world’s first probiotic-powered hard seltzer with antioxidants and all USDA Organic ingredients. This new entry to the fast-growing category features delicious and unique flavor combinations, while delivering on the consumer desire for a healthier option, with only 95 calories, 0 sugar, 0 carbs, USDA organic ingredients, live probiotics, and antioxidant Vitamin C.

ABOUT FLYING EMBERS

Flying Embers is a hand-crafted, hard beverage brand based in Ventura, California that develops great tasting botanical brews with functional benefits. With a commitment to innovation, Flying Embers’ products are low in sugar, carbs and calories, while also featuring attributes such as live probiotics, functional adaptogens and USDA certified organic ingredients. A proud supporter of its community, Flying Embers donates a portion of their revenue to firefighters and first responder charitable organizations out of respect for their service. Flying Embers was founded in 2017 by beverage entrepreneur Bill Moses, former CEO of Kevita sparkling probiotics, which was sold to PepsiCo in 2016. Today, Flying Embers has two tap rooms in Los Angeles and Boston, and its products are sold in 40 states across the U.S. To learn more, visit FlyingEmbers.com or @FlyingEmbersBrew.

For more information: https://www.flyingembers.com/