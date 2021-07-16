Flying Dog Expands Distribution of Victress in Support of the Pink Boots Society

Frederick, Md. – In an effort to increase the brewery’s support of the Pink Boots Society, Flying Dog Brewery announced that Victress Tart Ale has returned with expanded distribution in 2021. The cranberry lime fruited kettle sour, which benefits the international nonprofit, will hit store shelves in mid-July.

Brewed by Flying Dog’s craft beer queens, Victress is a delicious fusion of sweet and tart flavors that create a super drinkable explosion of juicy hop filled goodness, perfect for summer BBQs in the backyard, pool parties with plenty of floats, and any time you want to celebrate the women in your life.

The 6.8% ABV ale (up from 4.2% in 2020) was brewed with the 2021 Pink Boots Hop Blend. Each year, in partnership with Yakima Chief Hops, members of the Pink Boots Society analyze and select a specific blend of hops to be used for Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day events.

Victress was created in conjunction with Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day and proceeds from the beer benefit the organization which works to assist, inspire and encourage female professionals in the beer industry to advance their careers through education. Funds raised are applied to educational scholarships and programming for members.

“The women of Flying Dog have come together for the last 5 years to brew world class beers as part of the Pink Boots Society’s Collaboration Brew Day and we are so excited to increase our support of the program this year with expanded distribution for Victress,” said Kristin Hanna, Sales and Marketing Program Director at Flying Dog Brewery. “Not only will this allow more consumers to sip on a delicious summertime beer, but it will also help spread awareness of the Pink Boot’s Society’s important mission and work.”

In addition to supporting the mission of the Pink Boots Society, Flying Dog is also taking the opportunity to honor the success of women locally during Frederick County’s upcoming S.H.E Week. Flying Dog will sponsor the final celebration of the week of events, which recognizes the Strength, Heart and Equality of women in Frederick County, and provide additional event support and giveaways as needed.

Victress will be sold in 6-packs of 12oz bottles. In addition to Maryland retailers, Victress will be available at select retailers in VA, NY, PA, DC, OH, WV, NC, DE, KY, WI, CO. Consumers are encouraged to visit the brewery’s Beer Finder to locate inventory near them: flyingdog.com/beer-finder.

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog's labels since 1995.

