Flying Dog Brewery Celebrates its Brewery Truck Drivers

FREDERICK, Maryland – This holiday season, Flying Dog Brewery is giving three cheers for those amazing people who deliver your beers. In honor of the hard-working individuals who spend long days driving big trucks, Flying Dog has launched the Haul of Fame program, happening now through Thursday, December 23rd.

As a holiday ‘thank you’ to the many drivers who frequent Flying Dog’s loading docks, drivers who pick up/deliver to the brewery during the week of December 20 – 23 will be greeted with festive signage and balloons before they are treated to a meal and gifted a Flying Dog-branded jacket.

“Without the drivers who get products from point A to point B, there would be no delicious beer on store shelves – we couldn’t do our job without them,” said Ben Savage, Chief Marketing Officer at Flying Dog. “So, this holiday season we wanted to let our drivers know how much we appreciate them with a bite to eat and a gift from our team to say thank you for all of their hard work throughout the year.”

Flying Dog staff from throughout the brewery will form a holiday hype team and gather to help greet drivers this week as they pull into the Frederick, MD-based facility.

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times.

