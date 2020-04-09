Flying Dog Brewery Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Caddyshack with New Release

FREDERICK, Md. – In honor of the 40th anniversary of Caddyshack, the greatest golf movie ever made, Flying Dog Brewery has announced that it has created the best beer to accompany the game, Night Putting. Light and sessionable, Night Putting’s 16oz. can is the perfect companion for a day on the course.

Night Putting is Flying Dog’s reinvention of the classic Pale Ale. The 2020 specialty seasonal offers a subtle malt profile paired with a balanced blend of hops and sweet oats, creating a version that is less bitter than a golfer stuck in a sand trap.

“When conceptualizing this beer, we knew we wanted to pay homage to the classic comedy so we created a beer designed specifically for golfers,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing at Flying Dog Brewery. “This updated take on a pale ale is light and easy to drink without compromising on flavor. While we hope the novelty of the can and love for the movie will drive people to try it, we know the world-class beer inside will make them loyal fans.”

Brewed in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Harold Ramis’ golf comedy, the beer’s name and can are both nods to the classic film. The term ‘night putting’ was first coined in a story Chevy Chase’s Ty Webb tells to caddy Danny Noonan, played by Michael O’Keefe. The vibrant design on the can was inspired by the ugly hat Judge Elihu Smails, played by Ted Knight, wears in one of the movie’s most memorable scenes where Rodney Dangerfield’s boisterous Al Czervik character mocks the hat relentlessly, before delivering his iconic one-liner, “Looks good on you though.”

Night Putting carries a 5.5% ABV and was brewed using Simcoe and Centennial hops. It is available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans.

About Flying Dog Brewery

As one of the fastest-growing regional craft breweries in the United States, Flying Dog has been brewing world-class beer that pushes the confines of traditional styles for 30 years. Flying Dog attracts everyone from craft beer connoisseurs to those just catching the wave with up to 20 styles available at any given time. Introduced to Flying Dog by the Gonzo writer Hunter S. Thompson, artist Ralph Steadman has produced original art for Flying Dog’s labels since 1995. Recent accolades for Flying Dog include its Pale Ale ranked as the #1 American Pale Ale in the U.S. by The New York Times. For more information, visit www.flyingdog.com.