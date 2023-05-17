Florida Avenue Brewing Co. Seminole Heights (Tampa) Location – Now Open

TAMPA, Fla.— Locally-owned Florida Avenue Brewing Co. is opening a second location in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood, just a few blocks north of its original location. Located at 4315 N. Florida Avenue, the new 4,000-square-foot space will feature a contemporary-style taproom with 16 draft beers, a full liquor bar, covered outdoor patio, and on-site kitchen.

“The new location will share many of the most popular features of our Wesley Chapel location, but also presents us with a lot of exciting new opportunities,” said Anthony Derby, CEO of Florida Avenue Brewing Co. “With this homecoming to Florida Avenue, we plan to utilize this new brewery as an Innovation Center, where we can experiment and get creative with small batch brews by utilizing cutting-edge technology and new hop products.”

The Seminole Heights taproom will feature an L-shaped bar with custom-made resin bar top made with beer can lids. With a guest capacity of 90, the taproom will serve up Florida Avenue fan favorites made with fresh, local ingredients, including Luminescence Hazy IPA, Dead Parrot Light Lager, Passion of the Heights Tropical Wheat Ale, and nationally acclaimed, You’re My Boy Blue Blueberry Wheat Ale. The on-site brewery will create special batches and products specifically for the Seminole Heights location. A grand opening release, a Double IPA aptly named Coming Home, is being brewed for the occasion and will be available on draft.

In addition to its popular line of craft brews, the Seminole Heights location will feature a full liquor bar serving a variety of craft cocktails ranging – from the Brewhouse Old Fashioned and the Dickle Creamsicle to the Elderflower Gimme and the Espresso Martini – and a selection of wine. The location will also have a 1,000-square-foot covered outdoor patio, and an area for merchandise and to-go packaged products.

Feeding all the fun will be a full-service kitchen that will emulate the Wesley Chapel location with favorites such as Cheese Curds, House-made Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, and the Florida Avenue Smash Burger. A selection of salads, sides and kid’s selections round out the menu. At the helm will be Executive Chef Alex Huffman, who will now serve as Executive Chef for both the Wesley Chapel and Tampa locations. Guests can count on a variety of fun events and entertainment, including trivia, charity events and more.

About Florida Avenue Brewing Co.

Florida Avenue Brewing Co. opened its doors in 2010 as Cold Storage Craft Brewery and underwent a renovation and revival in 2015. The popular brewery continues to produce high-quality, easy-drinking, Florida-style beers and award-winning fruited sours. The family-owned company operates locations in Wesley Chapel and Tampa, both featuring on-site breweries, full-service kitchens, liquor bars, and a robust schedule of events and live entertainment.

For More Information:

https://floridaavebrewing.com/