Five Boroughs Collaborates with The Center on United By Beer Pale Ale

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Five Boroughs Brewing Co. is thrilled to partner with New York City’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) to brew United By Beer, a delicious Northeast Pale Ale created in celebration of NYC Pride. A portion of all proceeds from United By Beer sales will be donated to The Center, one of NYC’s leading advocates for the LGBTQ community.

For the Five Boroughs team, the opportunity to collaborate with an organization as impactful as The Center was deeply rewarding.

“One of our guiding tenets is a demonstrated commitment to our community,” said Blake Tomnitz, co-founder and CEO of Five Boroughs. “We were excited to make a beer celebrating NYC Pride and were incredibly fortunate to partner with The Center. We found that our mission — brewing beer for all New Yorkers — aligned excellently with their commitment to fostering welcoming environments where everyone can be celebrated for who they are.”

For The Center, the United By Beer partnership will benefit their critical work across New York City.

“We are grateful to Five Boroughs Brewing Co. for their support of our work, and are excited to collaborate with them this Pride season,” said Glennda Testone, The Center’s executive director. “Their generosity will help us continue delivering our life-changing and life-saving services to LGBTQ New Yorkers, and will help keep our doors open 365 days a year.”

A great beer warrants a great can design and, for that, Five Boroughs was excited to have Boneli Lotilla, design director at minds + assembly, on the job. Lotilla brought a creative, inclusivity-focused design philosophy to the project, crafting a beautiful can inspired by the Unisphere in Queens’ Flushing Meadows Park, a structure built to celebrate the 1964 World’s Fair and its theme, “Peace Through Understanding.” Lotilla’s final product was sleek, colorful, bold, and compelling, and was a smash hit with both teams.

“For me, Pride has always been about people coming together to celebrate their true selves and beer has always been an integral part of that celebration,” said Lotilla. “It warms my heart to have the opportunity to come together with Five Boroughs on this incredible project and to celebrate the love and unity that makes pride (and beer!) so special.”

United By Beer will head to shelves and taps across New York City, Long Island, and Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam counties, starting in early June. It will also be available at Five Boroughs’ NYC Pride Party in their Sunset Park taproom on June 8 and at The Center’s annual Garden Party at Pier 97 in Manhattan on June 24.