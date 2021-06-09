Five Boroughs Brewing Co. Expands Distribution to Connecticut

BROOKLYN, NY — Brooklyn-based Five Boroughs Brewing Co. is excited to bring its beers to shelves and taps across Connecticut starting in June. The expansion is Five Boroughs’ first venture outside of New York State, a major step for the young brewery, which will celebrate its fourth anniversary this summer.

“We’re thrilled about the move,” said Blake Tomnitz, who co-founded Five Boroughs with Kevin O’Donnell in 2017. “As our presence in the counties north of New York City grew, it became clear that Connecticut was the perfect next destination for our beer. It’ll be a pleasure to launch there this summer.”

Five Boroughs will enter the Nutmeg State with the help of Night Shift Distributing, the craft-centric distribution arm of Massachusetts’ Night Shift Brewing.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Five Boroughs and bring their quality beers to thirsty fans in Connecticut,” said Rob Burns, co-founder and President of Night Shift Brewing. “Our Connecticut distribution is still in its early days, but we are looking forward to working with a like-minded brewer to expand together.”

Five Boroughs’ core, seasonal, and one-off releases will be available in Connecticut starting in June.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPrCOLxpWtd/

