Five Aspiring Texas Craft Brewery Projects Awarded Grants for Trade Association Membership

AUSTIN, Texas— The grantees have been announced for the third year of a program awarding aspiring craft brewers with membership in the Texas Craft Brewers Guild.

Grantees receive one year of membership – a $300 value – in the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, the trade association representing small and independent craft breweries in the Lone Star State. The grants are funded by Method Architecture, a Texas-based firm that’s also a long-time member of the Guild.

The 2023 grantees are (in alphabetical order):

Austin Craft Brewing CompanyBay Area Brewing Company – RockportCass County Brewing Company – AtlantaFlying Jewel Brewing – White OakThe RoseDem Brewery & Hotel – Arlington.

Brewery in Planning members can access the Guild’s library of recorded and live online educational resources, attend monthly member meetups and annual conferences, connect with more than 240 veteran brewery owners statewide, and build relationships with hundreds of vendors who will be critical to their success as brewers and business owners.

Smittox Brewing in Allen was selected as a grantee in the 2021 cycle. “At the time I received the grant, I was deep into the early planning phases of starting Smittox Brewing,” says founder Kuumba Smith. “But I had no idea how to get the ball rolling. The Guild really provided that push in the right direction. As a member, you have the resources you need at your fingertips.”

The costs to enter the craft brewing industry remain high in the wake of ongoing challenges that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, people of color, women, LGBT+ individuals, and entrepreneurs outside of metropolitan areas are known to experience particularly high barriers to credit, capital, and other necessary support for entrepreneurship.

“We know the barrier to entry for starting a new business can be tough, especially for minority business owners,” said Jackie Rye, Method Architecture Partner and Project Lead for brewery projects. “Our hope is that the grants allow these entrepreneurs to focus on what they do best and fully embrace the resources available within the craft beer community.”

Method’s architectural brewery projects include the Houston-based True Anomaly Brewing Company (winner of one of two Texas Craft Brewers Cup 2023 Brewery of the Year awards) and Holler Brewing Company, a 2023 World Beer Cup silver medal winner, also in Houston.

“Breweries in planning have to prioritize every dollar as they get their projects going,” said Meg Ellis, Deputy Director for the Guild. “So to benefit from Guild membership in the crucial early phases and still be able to allocate funds toward hard costs like equipment orders and facilities improvements can have a huge impact down the road.”

Many of the grantees will join their industry peers during the Texas Craft Brewers Guild’s annual summer conference and trade show, the Texas Brewery Roundup, which takes place July 13-16 in Houston.

About The Texas Craft Brewers Guild

As a member-driven organization, the Texas Craft Brewers Guild fights for the advancement of independent beer brewed in the Lone Star state. Together, we promote, propel, and protect our collective interests while enlisting our fellow Texans to raise a glass and join us. The Guild’s Board of Directors hail from craft breweries in all of Texas’ major metropolitan regions, as well as different brewery types and sizes to represent the Guild’s approximately 300 brewery members, including operating breweries as well as those that are in the advanced planning stages. The Guild also welcomes allied trade and retail members who support the craft brewing industry.

About Method Architecture

Method Architecture is a minority-owned, ego-free architecture and interior design firm that specializes in brewery and distillery design. The firm has designed over 40 breweries and distilleries within the state of Texas, including Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, Karbach Brewing, True Anomaly Brewing, Holler Brewing, and more. Method has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

For More Information:

https://texascraftbrewersguild.org/2023bipgrantees/