Fitger’s Brewhouse Celebrates 25 Years of Craft Beer

DULUTH, Minn. — Fitger’s Brewhouse is honoring their past while celebrating the future as they enter their 25th year of business. Founded in 1995 by duo Rod Raymond and Tim Nelson, Fitger’s Brewhouse still carries on the tradition of serving homemade pub fare along with a rotating variety of hand-crafted beers and root beer. With the kick off of the Brewhouse’s silver anniversary, owner Rod Raymond intends to focus on what Fitger’s Brewhouse has identified with since its inception: craft beer, supporting local music and giving back to the community.

Craft beer is the heart of operations at Fitger’s Brewhouse. Mike Hoops was the original brewer, followed by his famed brother, Dave Hoops. Many Brewhouse brewers have gone on to start their own breweries both locally and around the world. The Brewhouse catalog boasts nearly 200 different beer recipes and has won 27 awards since 1995, most recent being the coveted title of “Minnesota’s Best Brewpub”, awarded in both 2018 and 2019 by The Growler magazine.

The Brewhouse is known not only for its great beer, but for its music as well; the Brewhouse stage has been a venue for many musicians over the last 25 years. In celebration of that tradition, local musicians will hold month-long residencies on the Brewhouse stage, performing every Wednesday night from 8-10pm for free to the public. February’s resident artist is Adam Herman.

To date, the Brewhouse has given over one million dollars in money, goods and services to the local community. Fundraising is done through beer sales, event donations, charity functions and outdoor restoration projects such as planting trees and cleaning public spaces. Their most recent contribution was raising $2,500 for Life House’s new youth center through a beer collaboration with The Duluth Experience, called the Legitimate Hustle Pale Ale. Upcoming initiatives include this year’s “Clean Yer Creek” event on May 2, followed by Fitger’s Brewhouse’s 2nd annual “Lost Forest Festival” on June 6th where 5,000 white pine trees will be planted to repopulate the depleated population.

Every year Fitger’s Brewhouse produces more than 1,100 barrels of beer in over 60 varieties from their 10-barrel operation. Fitger’s Brewhouse and its affiliates (The Barrel Room, Burrito Union and The Rathskeller) carry a rotating combination of 20 unique brews, including cask-conditioned ales and award-winning beers such as Witchtree E.S.B. and Big Boat Oatmeal Stout. The Duluth restaurant’s locally-sourced food features fan favorites like the Wild Rice Burger, a recipe created by Raymond’s mother, Linda. Fitger’s Brewhouse currently sells beer in Growlers and Crowlers in Fitger’s Brewhouse, The Barrel Room and the Fitger’s Brewhouse Beer Store, all located in the Fitger’s Complex in Duluth, MN. For more information, visit www.fitgersbrewhouse.com, Facebook: @FitgersBrewhouse, Twitter: @FitgersBH, and Instagram: @FitgersBrewhouse.

For More Information: fitgersbrewhouse.com