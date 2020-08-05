First Seltzery to Open in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — In July 2020 Iain Gordon and Vanessa Gleiser announced that they will be opening the first seltzery in Richmond, Virginia. The seltzer business will open its doors in August 2021 and will feature handcrafted hard seltzers in a variety of flavors.

The couple decided to open the seltzery because they wanted to add a new mix of products into Richmond’s craft beverage scene and also felt there was a lack of their favorite beverage in the city. They hope to get their storefront in the next few months and begin design and renovations to create the perfect new hot spot for Richmonders and tourists.

Iain and Vanessa are currently fine-tuning the seltzer recipe in their apartment kitchen and recently bottled their first batch of the malt beverage. The duo is most excited about their Blackberry Sour seltzer, which they were able to taste test this past week and are looking forward to the day they can share it with the rest of RVA.

Richmond Seltzer Co. plans to create several more flavors including watermelon, mango, and peach hibiscus. The owners will be crafting the seltzers with natural, locally sourced ingredients to produce the best quality beverages for Richmond’s community. The couple is currently collaborating on a never before done seltzer concept with AR’s Hot Southern Honey to make a sweet and spicy seltzer. Iain and Vanessa will also be using simple syrups from local Richmond businesses such as Crescent Simples to ensure top-notch flavor.

Additionally, the owners plan to do quarterly contests on their social media platforms to see who can come up with the craziest yet most delicious flavor combination. The winner will have their seltzer created by Richmond Seltzer Co.Anyone interested in learning more about the new seltzery can visit https://www.richmondseltzerco.com/ or follow the business on Instagram and Facebook for more updates.