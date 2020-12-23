First-Ever Exclusive Christmas Village Beer Debuts in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Christmas Village in Philadelphia’s last call at Love Park for the 2020 season is on Christmas Eve at 5:00pm. However, the authentic open-air German-style Christmas market has one final gift to give Philadelphia before closing up shop for the holidays. For the beer lover, the last minute shopper, or those wanting to soak up those famous vibes after tomorrow, Christmas Village debuts a brand-new exclusive Christmas Village Kölsch, brewed and canned by local independent brewery Bar Hygge/ Brewery Techne. The new beer is available in cans to go with a specially created label that incorporates the iconic scenery of Christmas Village at Love Park including The Alm and the Grill Hut. The cans are sold in four packs of one pint cans for $18.00. This is the first-ever Christmas Village inspired beer, and the only exclusive can available since Christmas Village and Bar Hygge/ Brewery Techne starting partnering together back in 2018.

“The Christmas Village Kölsch is custom made for us with our beer partner Bar Hygge/ Brewery Techne,” said Christmas Village Project Manager Nancy Schmalz. “We have been working with brewer Duffy Lonergan for three years now. They recently started canning their own beers and we talked about the idea of coming up with a very special beer that embodies the spirit of Christmas Village. We worked together for several months coming up with this special exclusive product and we are thrilled that visitors are loving it.”

The new Christmas Village Kölsch is a Golden Ale, brewed in German style. It comes in at 5.8% and is the lightest draft beer at Christmas Village in 2020. It joins the ranks of other beers by Bar Hygge/ Brewery Techne such as the Lemon Meringue IPA and the Wohlig Weissbier. The cans are available in to-go as four packs only. Beer lovers and shoppers can find them in the crowd-controlled food court in the middle of Love Park. Once inside the food court, head to The Alm (beer garden) and look for the beer booth just past the giant grill hut.

For inspiration behind the beer and the process, Schmalz worked with Lonergan this past summer on the selections for Love Park and the new season. High on the priority list was bringing a Kölsch (German style) beer to the market for the first time. Lonergan had been to Germany himself and was very familiar with the Kölsch style. As the season approached, the teams at Christmas Village and Bar Hygge/ Brewery Techne perfected the beer and debuted it in time for Christmas.

“Sales for the Christmas Village Kölsch are going extremely well considering it is the hidden gem of the market,” added Schmalz. “We wanted to introduce the beer slowly and test the reaction – and people are loving it! It is a great gift for the last minute Santa’s out there – and it’s a great way to bring home a four-pack and experience a taste of our beloved Christmas Village on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and for New Year’s. We are already exploring and talking about bringing it back for 2021 on a larger scale. We will make that decision formally after we close for the year and begin preparations for next year.”

Bar Hygge and Brewery Techne are located just blocks from Christmas Village in the Fairmount neighborhood, at 1720 Fairmount Avenue. There beer lovers can enjoy a rotating selection of adventurous, finely crafted beer from Brewery Techne, Bar Hygge’s in-house brewery. Lagers, ales, and saisons are all on tap, along with a hard cider or two.

Hygge is a Danish concept, embodying a feeling or mood, that comes from taking genuine pleasure in making ordinary, every day things more meaningful, beautiful or special. For the team behind Bar Hygge, it means creating a warm atmosphere where guests can enjoy the good things in life with friends and family. Bar Hygge is not a Danish-themed restaurant. Chef Julie Kline presents a new/contemporary American menu with seasonal changes and a focus on neighborhood comfort food.

Christmas Village in Philadelphia, the authentic open-air German-style Christmas Market at LOVE Park and City Hall, is excited to announce its return from Thanksgiving Day, November 26 through Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020 with a considerably modified layout and extensive safety precautions in response to COVID-19. In its 13th season, the outdoor market will once again host a Preview Weekend on Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22.

In accordance with all city and statewide guidelines, Christmas Village in Philadelphia will be set up in a socially distanced and safe way featuring only half the amount of vendors. This year, visitors can still dine on and enjoy their favorite European dishes including Bratwurst, Raclette Cheese and Schnitzel in a fenced-off and crowd-controlled outdoor food court with spacing between tables.

This year’s outdoor shopping area will be set up with a one-way system around the outer limits of LOVE Park for a linear and spaced walking concept allowing proper social distancing. All vendors will be ten feet apart from each other at minimum. Vendors around the outer perimeter will also all face outward toward the street. Waiting areas for access to the food court and shopping will all be socially distanced.

In response to COVID-19, Christmas Village in Philadelphia will meet and exceed all local and state guidelines in terms of health and safety protocols. Organizers have the well-being of all guest, vendors and staff members at the top of their mind, the German Christmas market will run at 50 percent of exhibitors but still with more than 60 vendors offering seasonal decorations and unique gifts for the holidays. Crowd-favorite Kathe Wohlfahrt, will offer German Christmas decorations and ornaments in a well-ventilated tent, allowing a limited number of guests a time.

All visitors must wear masks at all times, unless seated in the food court while they consume their food and drinks. Moreover, guests are advised to keep at least one Christmas tree length apart – at minimum of six feet in distance – in all directions to fellow shoppers and vendors and to sanitize their hands frequently at one of the installed sanitizing stations throughout the park. Many vendors offer contactless ways to shop and check-out. Extensive signage will guide visitors in the right directions and remind them to follow all rules. Guests that feel sick or have been in contact with a sick person are required to stay home.

For more info about the new holiday season and all COVID-related changes and precautions, follow @philachristmas on FB, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.philachristmas.com.