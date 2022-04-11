Firestone Walker to Release Mind Haze Light

Paso Robles, CA: Firestone Walker’s Mind Haze phenomenon continues to expand with the release of Mind Haze Light—a hazy IPA that delivers max flavor at just 100 calories per can.

Mind Haze Light is the latest entry into a family of IPAs that includes Mind Haze, Double Mind Haze and the Mind Haze Tropical Hazy Mixed Pack. It lands as a light, hazy IPA with high drinkability for the health-minded consumer.

“This is our ultra-sessionable riff on the Mind Haze experience,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. “We borrowed several tricks from perfecting the original Mind Haze and packed them down into a low-calorie, low-alcohol edition that is loaded with tropical-citrus flavors.”

Mind Haze Light is now rolling out in the six-pack can (12-ounce) format and is locatable via theFirestone Walker Beer Finder.

Light Minded

Mind Haze Light is the latest stop on Firestone Walker’s hazy IPA journey that began with the release of the original Mind Haze in 2018, followed by Double Mind Haze last year. Now that experience comes full circle with Mind Haze Light occupying the opposite end of the spectrum at an ABV of just 4%.

Mind Haze Light shares considerable DNA with the original Mind Haze, including the same yeast strain as well as a grist bill that employs wheat and oats. The dry hopping blend is also similar, but with Mosaic and El Dorado hops pushed to the forefront.

“This was all about evolving the Mind Haze brewing experience into a lighter beer while maximizing the flavor and mouthfeel as much as possible,” Brynildson said. “Mind Haze Light is the kind of beer you’ll love to drink when you want the goodness of a hazy IPA without the heaviness or calories.”

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine.