Firestone Walker to Launch Beer Club

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — For years, Brewmaster Matt Brynildson dreamed about creating a beer club that would directly connect Firestone Walker’s most interesting beers with the brewery’s most passionate fans. That time has now come with the launch of Brewmaster’s Reserve—a beer club dedicated to “the best of the best” from Brynildson and his team.

Brewmaster’s Reserve is limited to the first 1,000 members who register, and is available to California residents only. The signup window opens on Friday, February 12 at 10 a.m. PST. Full details can be accessed at www.firestonebeer.com/brewmasters-reserve.

“Brewmaster’s Reserve is our way of connecting with our most passionate fans and diving even deeper into beer culture,” Brynildson said.

Exclusive Beers & Benefits

A 2021 membership in Brewmaster’s Reserve costs $599 plus tax, and shipping is included. Members will receive eight curated collections spanning 27 individual small-batch beers, including 14 member-only exclusives. Each collection will also come with glassware chosen by Brynildson to match the selected beers. Brynildson and his team—including Barrelworks Master Blender Jim Crooks and Barrel Program Manager Eric Ponce—will present each collection via online tasting sessions.

Members will also be entitled to other benefits, including a 15 percent savings on Firestone Walker beer and merchandise purchases; early access to online beer releases; priority access to cellared library beers; a 10 percent savings on dine-in and takeout at Firestone Walker’s Taprooms; and opportunities to re-order their favorite Brewmaster’s Reserve exclusives.

Membership begins with a Welcome Box that includes a stainless steel membership card; custom playing cards; two leather coasters and Dark Ray—a Brewmaster’s Reserve exclusive barrel-aged ale blended with premium vanilla beans, cocoa nibs and toasted coconut. The Welcome Box will be accompanied by the first Brewmaster’s Reserve Collection: the 2021 vintage of Parabola along with two new variants, Double Barrel Parabola and Amburana Parabola. The collection will also include two Glencairn glasses.

Driven to Connect

Brynildson said that Brewmaster’s Reserve is partially inspired by his winemaking peers in the Paso Robles wine country, who have long maintained wine clubs as a way to share their finest wines with their most ardent customers. “We collaborate quite a bit with our winemaker friends, and I’ve always admired how these wine clubs give them a runway to make these really interesting small-batch or one-off wines for those who want them most,” Brynildson said. “It has been in the back of my mind for a long time.”

He also noted that the postponement of the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest for the second year in row lit a fire under the lingering idea to launch a beer club. “The fest has always been an opportunity for us to personally connect with our biggest fans and with those who drive beer culture,” he said. “World events have really dampened our opportunities for intentional interaction, so we decided it was time to create a new way to connect.”

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine.