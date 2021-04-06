Firestone Walker Releases Nectaron Hazy IPA in Mixed Pack

New Propagator Series Beer Available in “Crafted Thru Hops” IPA Mixed Pack

Paso Robles, Calif — Firestone Walker’s pacesetting pursuit of New Zealand hops reaches new heights with Nectaron hazy IPA—the latest single-hop release from the brewery’s Propagator Series, available exclusively in the latest “Crafted Thru Hops” IPA mixed pack.

The Crafted Thru Hops mixed pack featuring Nectaron IPA rolls out to all Firestone Walker markets starting this week. This new mixed pack—12 x 12-ounce cans—also includes three other hoppy beers from one of the nation’s foremost IPA brewers: Mind Haze, a hazy IPA done the Firestone way; the West Coast IPA legend known as Union Jack; and the latest release in the Luponic Distortion IPA series.

Nectaron IPA: Limited Single-Hop Release Nectaron is beer four years in the making, dating back to when Brewmaster Matt Brynildson first toured several family hop farms in the famed Nelson region of New Zealand. As he rubbed and smelled different hops, one experimental cultivar stole Brynildson’s attention. Known then by its code name of Hort 4337, this hop was loaded with juicy tropical flavors of passionfruit, grapefruit and pineapple.The following year, Brynildson returned to New Zealand, where hop farmer Brent McGlashen of MAC Farms remembered the brewmaster’s fondness for 4337—which McGlashen was growing on an experimental basis prior to it being given the commercial name of Nectaron. He gave Brynildson early dibs on some of the first yields, which ultimately resulted in this new single-hop release.

“My faith in the Nectaron hop was happily rewarded,” Brynildson said. “This is just a beautiful IPA loaded with tropical New Zealand style.”

Mind Haze: Let Your Mind WanderFrom the coast of California comes Mind Haze, a free-spirited beer made to elevate your perceptions—juicy, fresh and loaded with an imaginative array of tropical hop flavors. This is a hazy IPA done the Firestone way. Mind Haze is ultimately a beer that breaks the mold with explosive hop aromas, a luscious texture and enduring freshness. Union Jack: Loud & Proud Huge flavor that packs a punch. This is Union Jack—an icon of the West Coast IPA style, for those who like their beer loud and proud. Union Jack is the IPA that helped blaze the trail for the revolutionary West Coast style. Named for the British Lion who co­founded the brewery, Union Jack is intensely hoppy yet eminently drinkable from start to finish. A fad-proof IPA for any hop head.

Luponic Distortion: Flavors through HopsNo fruits. No flavorings. No shortcuts. Just the magic of 100 percent natural hops—this is the Luponic Distortion IPA Series. Each Luponic Distortion release features a new hop blend with a focus on emerging and experimental cultivars—all to showcase the insane range of flavors that can be derived from 100 percent natural hops. The latest edition showcases a blend of four New Zealand-grown hops—Nectaron, Nelson, Motueka and Riwaka—for a uniquely fruity and complex flavor profile.

# # #

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine.More at FirestoneBeer.com