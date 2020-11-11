Firestone Walker Launches “Flow State” Adventure Series

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Firestone Walker Brewing Company, in collaboration with adventurer Dylan Efron, today launched Flow State—an episodic monthly video series that challenges world-class athletes and performers to embark on unfamiliar outdoor exploits.

The first episode of Flow State documents Brazilian professional skateboarder Leticia Bufoni as Efron puts her to the task of rock climbing to confront her fear of heights. Future episodes will feature spearfishing with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster; speed flying with U.S. Army Ranger Pearce Cucchissi; off-roading with beach volleyball superstars Riley McKibbin and Maddison McKibbin; and late-night lobster diving with Mexican-American actor Aaron Diaz.

Efron’s collaboration with Firestone Walker is in many ways meant to be, as he grew up on California’s Central Coast just 40 miles from the brewery, and Firestone has been his beer of choice since he was old enough to drink one.

Efron has pushed himself to the limit over the past 10 years, training as a professional triathlete while rock climbing across the western United States. He taught himself to produce and direct while working on the set of A Star Is Born, and he later produced Netflix’s Down To Earth and Off the Grid for his brother Zac. This decade of adventure, during which Efron embraced new and unexpected friendships, was the genesis of Flow State.

“That’s what draws me to the outdoors—making friends and learning something new,” Efron said.

Flow State ultimately reflects Firestone Walker’s commitment to health and wellness storytelling through the lens of outdoor adventure.

“As a California beer company, we are aiming to connect with consumers on a deep and personal level through stories that will inspire them,” said Dustin Hinz, Firestone Walker’s chief marketing officer.

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine.