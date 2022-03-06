Firestone Walker Introduces Two New Propagator Series Beers

“Blanc Noise” and “Simcoe Sequence” Headline New IPA Mixed Packs

Paso Robles, CA — Firestone Walker is turning up the volume with “Blanc Noise” and “Simcoe Sequence”—two new Propagator Series offerings available exclusively in the brewery’s latest IPA Mixed Packs.

Marking a departure from the single-hop origins of the Propagator Series, these new IPAs feature blends of some of the brewing team’s favorite new-age hops. The beer names not only reflect the dominant hops in each blend, but also give a nod to the longtime musical fascinations of Brewmaster Matt Brynildson.

“I love the idea of showcasing some of our favorite hops in a way that not only creates an amazing beer but also educates the beer lover and helps them get to know these different varieties,” Brynildson said.

Conceived at Firestone Walker’s Propagator R&D brewhouse in Venice and perfected at the main Paso Robles brewery, these IPAs are a taste of what’s next from Firestone Walker. Each beer also comes with itsown curated mixtape to elevate the drinking experience.

Blanc Noise – Hazy IPA

First up is Blanc Noise, a highly stylized hazy IPA. Germany’s Hallertau Blanc hop stands out from the crowd with its signature notes of white wine, lemongrass and tropical fruit. Also included is New Zealand’s Nelson Sauvin hop, which shares similar flavors that jibe perfectly with Blanc.

Hallertau Blanc has been a staple at Firestone Walker ever since Brynildson’s travels to family hop farms in Bavaria a decade ago. Nelson Sauvin is a newer favorite that he experienced firsthand in the fields during his more recent travels Down Under.

Blanc Noise is rolling out to all Firestone Walker markets in the canned IPA Mixed 12 Pack, joined by Union Jack, Mind Haze and the new Hopnosis IPA.

Simcoe Sequence – West Coast IPA

Next up is Simcoe Sequence. The brewers blended two uniquely emphatic hops to create this beer—a bold and complex West Coast IPA. The iconic Simcoe Hop combines classic Northwest notes of pine and citrus with punchy passionfruit flavors. Into this mix we included the trending Motueka hop from New Zealand, which layers in hints of citrusy lime and tropical fruit.

Simcoe Sequence is found in the limited-release bottled IPA Mixed 12 Pack, joined by Union Jack and Hopnosis. Available in California, Arizona and Nevada.

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine.