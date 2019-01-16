Firestone Walker Announces New Beers and Formats

PASO ROBLES, Calif.— Firestone Walker is charging into the new year with new twists on familiar favorites while adding a limited IPA to the fold:

Easy Jack: New Look, Lower ABV

Easy Jack is back—and it is easier than ever.

Starting in 2019, Firestone Walker’s Easy Jack IPA is changing things up by dialing down the ABV to 4 percent (from 4.5 percent), offering the same hoppy goodness with even more drinkability. Easy Jack also now features energetic new packaging and a new 24-ounce can option.

Luponic Distortion No. 12

Make it a clean dozen for Luponic Distortion.

Indeed, the twelfth release in Firestone Walker’s IPA series is now rolling out to all Firestone Walker markets, advancing the mantra of “flavors through hops.” The lead hop in Luponic Distortion No. 12 comes from the Yakima Valley in the Pacific Northwest, offering distinct strawberry gummy notes with a touch of tropical zest. Two German hops accentuate the blend, providing notes of honeydew and tangerine.

“This is the kind of fruit bomb that Luponic Distortion fans have come to know and love,” Brewmaster Matt Brynildson said.

Firestone Lager: 24-Ounce Cans

Bigger is not better…until it is.

Launched last spring in 12-ounce cans, Firestone Lager is now responding to demand and doubling down with a new 24-ounce can format for 2019. Firestone Lager is also now available in 12-ounce bottles.

Introducing Santa Lucia IPA

New for 2019 is Santa Lucia IPA—available for the first time ever in the Lion’s Share mixed 12-pack pack.

Santa Lucia is a next-generation unfiltered West Coast IPA inspired by Firestone Walker’s flagship Union Jack IPA—but with its own unique blend of Cashmere, Azacca, Amarillo, Hallertau Blanc and El Dorado hops. The result is a fresh twist on a Firestone Walker classic, combining a bold malt foundation with a progressive hop profile.

The Lion’s Share mixed 12-pack included three additional IPAs: Union Jack, Easy Jack and Luponic Distortion.

About Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a pioneering regional craft brewery founded in 1996 and located on the coast of California. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. For more information visit FirestoneBeer.com.