Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Releases Tropical Magic Hazy IPA

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Figueroa Mountain Brewing, an independent and family-owned brewery based in the Central Coast of California, is introducing a new, delicious Hazy IPA just in time for the spring season.

“Tropical Magic” is a fruit-forward Hazy IPA brewed with Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops. Full textured with subtle bitterness, Tropical Magic is Figueroa Mountain’s second seasonal specialty of the year. With notes of guava, tangerine, grapefruit, blueberry, and a fruity mango nose to complement its juicy flavors, this specialty is a perfect selection for the warmer weather.

Tropical Magic is the fourth new can release beer this year by Figueroa Mountain Brewing. Coming out to 7.2 percent ABV and 45 IBU, Tropical Magic will be available on draft and in 6-packs starting April 5 at all Figueroa Mountain Brewing taprooms. Cans will also hit Figueroa Mountain’s distributed markets in California beginning early April.

“As California’s beautiful weather returns, our excitement for outdoor activity is flourishing. This change in the weather and scenery has inspired us to create a Hazy IPA with hand-selected hops that we feel reflects the shift in seasons,” said Kevin Ashford, creative director of brewing for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. “These hops combine to create thriving aromas of Passionfruit, Galia Melon, and pungent citrus. The flavor is refreshing and the finish is soft and inviting. We truly feel this beer is perfect for those spring hikes, beach bonfires, and friendly barbecues.”

Tropical Magic will be available for a limited time.

About Tropical Magic Hazy IPA

So tropical. So magical. Get prepared for some tricks up our sleeve with Figueroa Mountain’s Hazy IPA release. This beer is no illusion! Making aroma a focal point, we conjured up the most aromatic hops in the cosmos with Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe providing a fruit forward, enchanting hazy IPA. With notes of guava, mixed berries and a variety of citrus, this Hazy IPA will have you wondering “How did they do it?”

Style: Hazy IPA

ABV: 7.2 percent

Hops: Simcoe, Centennial, Mosaic, Citra & Strata

Grain bill: Two Row Barley, Unmalted Wheat, Flaked Barley

Tasting notes: Guava, tangerine/grapefruit, blueberry, with mango on the nose and flavor. Full textured with subtle bitterness.

Brewed at: Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Buellton

About Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. is an independent craft brewery founded in 2010 by father and son team Jim and Jaime Dietenhofer. With a passion for craft beer, they set out to pay homage to the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley with handcrafted beer and hand-drawn label art depicting their beloved local landscape. FMB has multiple tap rooms along the Central Coast of California, supported by a staff of 255 employees. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. beer can be found at taprooms or select retailers in California. Learn more at www.figmtnbrew.com.