Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Introduces ‘Locals Only’ Regional Draft Series in California

BUELLTON, Calif.– Figueroa Mountain Brewing, an independent and family-owned brewery based in the Central Coast of California, is proudly introducing “Locals Only,” a new regional draft series of six craft beers exclusive to fans across California.

Brewed at each of Figueroa Mountain’s breweries – including the Buellton HQ, and the company’s Westlake Village, Santa Barbara and Arroyo Grande brewhouse and taproom locations – the “Locals Only” series will feature regional collaborations with breweries through Northern, Central and Southern California. These unique beers will each be exclusively available in the regional markets from which the collaborating brewery originates. A very limited supply will also be on tap at Figueroa Mountain’s taproom locations.

For the first beer of its “Locals Only” series, Figueroa Mountain Brewing’s Westlake Village brewer has teamed up with Latitude 33 Brewing in San Diego, Calif., to create “I Used to Surf,” a Hazy India Pale Lager (IPL) made with tropical-inspired, citrusy hops and a full textured malt profile, coming out to 5.6 percent ABV and 30 IBU.

“This series of friendly collaborations felt long overdue,” said Cambria Griffith, marketing director for Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. “We love seeing our craft beer reach unique neighborhoods throughout the state, and with ‘Locals Only,’ we’ll be able to connect more closely with our fans through exciting collaboration projects inspired by our friends’ neighborhoods. We can’t wait to work closer with breweries we respect, and make even more friends along the way.”

About “I Used to Surf” Hazy IPL With Latitude 33 Brewing

For its first beer in the series, Figueroa Mountain Brewing’s Westlake Village head brewer, Ryan Hensley, teamed up with Latitude 33 Brewing to make a beer just for San Diego. Waves are good, but life is busy. So take a sip of this Hazy IPL made with tropical-inspired, citrusy hops and a full textured malt profile pitted with flaked oats, torrified wheat and flaked rye.

“I Used to Surf” will officially debut in San Diego on Wednesday, March 6 at Crushed, a brunch and dinner restaurant in Pacific Beach. The Hazy IPL will also be available to San Diego locals at Corner Drafthouse in San Diego on March 21. Fans can meet brewery representatives and learn about the project at these events.

This beer will only be available for a limited time, so fans of Figueroa Mountain Brewing and Latitude 33 Brewing are encouraged to stop by and enjoy the beer while they can.

I Used To Surf

Style: Hazy IPL

ABV: 5.6 percent

Hops: Mosaic, El Dorado, Citra, Southern Passion

Grain bill: Pilsner malt, flaked oats, torrified wheat, Golden Naked Oats

Tasting notes: Richly tropical and full of grassy citrus notes

Brewed at: Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Westlake Village

Collaborator: Latitude 33 Brewing from Vista, Calif.

About Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. is an independent craft brewery founded in 2010 by father and son team Jim and Jaime Dietenhofer. With a passion for craft beer, they set out to pay homage to the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley with handcrafted beer and hand-drawn label art depicting their beloved local landscape. FMB has multiple tap rooms along the Central Coast of California, supported by a staff of 255 employees. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. beer can be found at taprooms or select retailers in California and Arizona. Learn more at www.figmtnbrew.com.