Fifty West Brewing Opens Burger Bar for Online Ordering, Takeout

CINCINNATI — Fifty West Brewing Company plans to open their new Burger Bar the week of Monday, April 27, 2020 for online ordering and carry-out. Patrons may head to www.fiftywestbrew.com to order the new Americana-style menu, which features burgers, beer, hotdogs, crinkle cut fries, housemade soda, and many other unique items in a nostalgic roadside root beer stand-style setting.

Originally slated for a May 2020 soft opening, Fifty West Founder Bobby Slattery decided to open the food and beverage portion of this fast-casual concept for carryout for a variety of reasons. He said, “This virus has our country and the service industry reeling. By opening up the Fifty West Burger Bar for online ordering and carryout, we’re able to serve affordably priced food to the local community during this pandemic.”

US Route 50 spans twelve states from Ocean City, Maryland to Sacramento, California. These states serve as the namesakes for 12 different toppings inspired by each state’s wide-ranging culinary traditions. Patrons start by selecting a protein option which includes single, double, Beyond, chicken, or a flat-top hotdog, then selecting a state topping. Apart from burgers, prospective customers may find a variety of munchies, including, crinkle cut loaded fries, wings, a kids’ menu, vegetarian and gluten free options.

“From our “Kansas” style with bacon, pickle, coleslaw, American cheese, and smoky barbeque to our “Maryland” style with Old Bay tartar sauce, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, we have a burger for every palette,” said Vice President of Strategy and Operations Max Fram. “We’re also debuting housemade root beer and orange floats, with plans to serve vanilla, chocolate, and beer-infused milkshakes in the near future for those with a sweet tooth. We’re taking all recommended and necessary safety precautions including using EPA-registered sanitizers and disinfectants to ensure healthy food and a safe working environment.”

When the world returns to normal, Fifty West will unveil their campus expansion, focused on serving families and designed around the new Fifty West Burger Bar. A new beer garden will conjoin with their Production Works space, uniting the existing six volleyball courts to a brand-new futsal court, plenty of bike parking, an outdoor dining area, green space for active programming, and a sandbox for kids. The facility will connect to phase one of the Little Miami Scenic Trail extension, which Great Parks of Hamilton County and Columbia Township slate for completion this May.

“Sometimes I wake up and I can’t believe how much the world has changed,” said Bobby Slattery. “All we can do is smile, stay positive, and try to put our best foot forward as we all try to bring out the best in one another. We will do everything in our power to have the space ready for the public when we’re allowed to be together again.”

In the meantime, Cincinnatians may order the full menu online for pickup at 7605 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45227.

About Fifty West Brewing Company

Located on US Route 50 heading west into the city of Cincinnati, Fifty West Brewing Company first opened its doors in November of 2012. Since then, Fifty West has strived to create community through shared active lifestyle experiences, memories and award-winning beer. Join us for the ride.