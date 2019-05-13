Fieldwork Brewing Company Signs Distribution Deal with Mussetter Distributing

BERKELEY, Calif. — An ambassador for craft beer in Berkeley, California, Fieldwork Brewing Company has announced the signing of a new distribution deal with Mussetter Distributing for the territories of Sacramento and the surrounding Capital Region in Northern California. Fieldwork Brewing’s robust self-distribution network throughout Northern California is enhanced by teaming up with select independent distribution companies to ensure exceptional quality, service and availability for their rapidly expanding number of accounts. A family-run operation based out of Auburn, Calif. for more than 40 years, Mussetter Distributing is a dedicated leader in bringing singular craft brands to the Sacramento marketplace with a trusted team of highly knowledgeable employees.

“We have watched the quick growth and enjoyed the great beers that Fieldwork has brought to the Sacramento market,” said Jason Mussetter, general manager of Mussetter Distributing. “It’s a perfect match for our model and our culture here at Mussetter Distributing. We are thrilled!”

Barry Braden, co-founder and owner of Fieldwork Brewing Company, commented: “We are excited to be partnering with Mussetter Distributing. They have a rich history in the region and their commitment to providing excellent service to our existing bar and restaurant accounts made them the logical choice in the Sacramento area. We look forward to growing our presence in the region working with their team of professionals.”

Brewing well over 400 unique beers since opening in February 2015, Fieldwork has strategically expanded to six locations all within a 120-mile radius of its West Berkeley brewery. In addition to its Sacramento taproom, Fieldwork has taprooms and beer gardens in Napa, Monterey, San Mateo and San Ramon. The brewery’s draft partners in Sacramento alone consist of a current base of over 100 accounts in the region. Mussetter Distributing will maintain and broaden the brand across the Sacramento Valley.

Fieldwork brews with as much a sense of purpose as a sense of place as they honor Northern California’s magnificent outdoor landscapes with an array of idiosyncratic beers. The esteemed brewing team focuses on innovation for its ever-evolving roster of highly aromatic and well-balanced beers. Based on seasonality and consistent quality, Fieldwork forges its own path brewing beers they simply love to drink.

San Francisco Business Times ranked Fieldwork Brewing as the 10th fastest growing private company on their list of “100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area” for 2018.

About Mussetter Distributing

It started as a dream by a young Rich Mussetter in 1976. Rich and his wife, Kim, sold everything they owned in order to start Mussetter Distributing as a two-person operation in Auburn, California. Through hard work, Mussetter Distributing came to be a top distributor for Miller Brewing, Corona, Heineken, Sam Adams, and other brands. In 2010, Mussetter Distributing pivoted to the next generation of providing their customers with excellent customer service and great employees by representing the most local craft beer and cider brands as well as some of the top rated regional craft beers and ciders in the greater Sacramento metro area. With a will to be a huge proponent of the craft beer movement, the team at Mussetter Distributing flat-out works harder, all in an effort to positively impact the brands they distribute. Jason Mussetter, the oldest of three siblings, has a dream for Mussetter Distributing, and he has much incentive to make the company successful to provide the opportunity for his children to continue on in the family business just as he has.

About Fieldwork Brewing Company

Established in 2015, Fieldwork Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Berkeley, CA brewing for the regional Northern California marketplace. Available at their West Berkeley, Napa, Sacramento, San Mateo, Monterey and new San Ramon taprooms/beer gardens, Fieldwork beers are also on draft at the finest local craft beer focused restaurants and bars. Fieldwork is the 10th fastest growing private company on San Francisco Business Times’ “100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area” for 2018. Fieldwork’s downtown Napa location is within the Oxbow Public Market, and the midtown Sacramento taproom is in The Handle District. In summer 2017, Fieldwork opened beer gardens in San Mateo and Monterey, and a Fieldwork Taproom and Beer Garden at City Center Bishop Ranch opened in November 2018. Fieldwork’s latest releases can be enjoyed by sampler flight, beer by the glass, and filled “to go” in growlers and crowler cans. Special Release cans are available while supplies last at each location. Fieldwork proudly supports select regional non-profits through the release of benefit beers such as March On Hoppy & Strong, Crayon Box Double IPA, 924 Double IPA, Oakland Pride IPA, Golden Rule Double IPA, and Fetch Pale Ale. For more information, please visit: fieldworkbrewing.com

