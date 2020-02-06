Fieldwork Brewing Company Opens Taproom in Marin County

BERKELEY, Calif. — An ambassador for craft beer in Berkeley, California, Fieldwork Brewing Company expands to seven locations throughout Northern California with a new taproom officially now open for business at Town Center Corte Madera in Marin County. Fieldwork’s latest outpost opens following the brewery’s recent announcement of its Sacramento taproom tripling in size to nearly 5,000 square feet in spring 2020. The Fieldwork Taproom at Town Center Corte Madera features a 2,400 square feet indoor taproom and outdoor seating.

The Grand Opening of the Corte Madera locale takes place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 am. Fieldwork will have a handful of library beers on the draft menu that will be exclusively available at the new Corte Madera location, including Bourbon Barrel Aged Danger Cake Imperial Milk Stout and 2019 Eliza New Orleans-Style Coffee Imperial Milk Stout.

Brewing well over 500 unique beers since opening its West Berkeley brewery in February 2015, Fieldwork brews with as much a sense of purpose as a sense of place as they honor Northern California’s magnificent outdoor landscapes with an array of idiosyncratic beers in constant rotation on the tasting menu. The esteemed brewing team focuses on innovation for its ever-evolving roster of signature IPAs, Double IPAs, lagers, pale ales, sours, stouts, etc. Based on seasonality and consistent quality, Fieldwork forges its own path brewing beers they simply love to drink.

The sole beer company onsite at Town Center Corte Madera, the new Fieldwork Taproom opens with upwards of 18 beers on the menu including a handful of library releases that will be exclusively available at the new Corte Madera location. All seven Fieldwork taprooms are within a 200-mile radius of its West Berkeley brewery to ensure only the freshest beer is served to its customers while being conscious of its carbon footprint.

The Fieldwork Taproom at Town Center Corte Madera also debuts a new food program developed by renowned San Francisco chef Jeffrey Amber (Culinary Director, Fieldwork Brewing Company). Lauded as a “Rising Star Chef” by San Francisco Chronicle, Amber joins the Fieldwork Brewing team after his pioneering work as Executive Chef at Bi-Rite, Culinary Director at MIXT, Executive Chef at Chow, among leading other restaurant ventures. For the Fieldwork Taproom menu at Town Center Corte Madera, Amber sources exceptional organic ingredients from Bay Area farmers to serve seasonally-focused dishes and support the local sustainable agricultural ecosystem.

The centerpiece of Fieldwork’s food menu is Neapolitan-inspired pizza cooked with organic flour from Central Milling (Logan, Utah) and fresh whole peeled organic tomatoes sourced from Rob DiNapoli (Los Gatos, Calif.). Winter vegetables and artisanal meats shape the opening menu with eight different pizza styles. Starters include many health-conscious options, and a children’s menu is available as well as dessert. The Fieldwork Taproom at Town Center Corte Madera full menu can be downloaded at this LINK.

“We are excited to open the Fieldwork Taproom at Town Center Corte Madera and bring our fresh, locally brewed beer to Marin County. We’ve always wanted to offer high-quality foods and the Town Center locale is a great environment for us to introduce Jeffrey Amber’s menu. It will be a fantastic destination and we are pleased to be joining so many complementary merchants,” says Barry Braden, co-founder and owner of Fieldwork Brewing Company.

The Fieldwork Taproom at Town Center Corte Madera will be located at 107 Corte Madera Town Center, Corte Madera, CA 94925.

Media tours of the Fieldwork Taproom at Town Center Corte Madera are available upon request.

About Fieldwork Brewing Company

Established in 2015, Fieldwork Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Berkeley, CA brewing for the regional Northern California marketplace. Available at their West Berkeley, Napa, Sacramento, San Mateo, Monterey, San Ramon, and new Corte Madera taprooms/beer gardens, Fieldwork beers are also on draft at the finest local craft beer focused restaurants and bars. Fieldwork is the 10th fastest growing private company on San Francisco Business Times’ “100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area” for 2018, and Inc. magazine ranked Fieldwork at No. 604 on its 2019 Inc. 5000 list of “America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.” Fieldwork’s downtown Napa location is within the Oxbow Public Market, and the midtown Sacramento taproom is in The Handle District. In summer 2017, Fieldwork opened beer gardens in San Mateo and Monterey, and the Fieldwork Taproom and Beer Garden at City Center Bishop Ranch opened in November 2018. The Fieldwork Taproom at Town Center Corte Madera opened in January 2020 with a farm-fresh food menu developed by chef Jeffrey Amber (Culinary Director, Fieldwork Brewing Company). In spring 2020, the Sacramento taproom will be the second location to serve Amber’s menu. Fieldwork’s latest beer releases can be enjoyed by sampler flight, beer by the glass, and filled “to go” in growlers and crowler cans. Special Release cans are available while supplies last at each location. Fieldwork proudly supports select non-profits through the release of benefit beers such as March On Hoppy & Strong, Crayon Box Double IPA, 924 Double IPA, Oakland Pride IPA, Golden Rule Double IPA, and Fetch Pale Ale. For more information, please visit: fieldworkbrewing.com.