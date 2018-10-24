Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co. Expands Distribution to Raleigh-Wake County Markets

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company is eager to announce their plans to venture East along I-40 and begin distribution of select Fiddlin’ Fish beers to the Raleigh-Wake County market; a community that shares its sentiment for the great outdoors, live music, and, of course, craft beer.

To commemorate its new distribution footprint, Fiddlin’ Fish is planning a launch celebration. Join the owners and fellow Fiddlin’ Fish team members to converse over a beer and learn about their journey to brewing. Details will be provided via fiddlinfish.com and Fiddlin’ Fish social media.

“After the incredible welcome we have received from beer lovers in Winston-Salem, we’re excited to expand our self-distribution to the greater Raleigh area,” said Stuart Barnhart, president of Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company. “The Triangle has defined itself as a craft beer destination and is thriving with breweries, bottle shops, festivals, and restaurants that focus on the details of craft. We are thrilled to bring That Fish Cray New England IPA and Camel City Session IPA, along with various seasonal releases, to a community that shares our passion and is already committed to locally-made beer!”

Applications for a sales position based in the Raleigh-area will be accepted through November 10.

Founded by Stuart and Lindsay Barnhart along with Stuart’s cousin, David Ashe, Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company represents childhood memories of time well-spent in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Located in an old tobacco warehouse in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Fiddlin’ Fish just celebrated its 1-year anniversary in August, 2018 and supplies Winston-Salem with a balance of traditional and hybrid styles. Fiddlin’ Fish is home to a 15bbl brewing system and 16-taps, boasting wall-to-wall murals highlighting the cousins’ favorite pastimes by local artist Hieronymous, marrying historic industry and modern art. Be sure to visit www.fiddlinfish.com or follow along via Instagram and Facebook @fiddlinfishbrewing or Twitter @fiddlinfishbrew.