Fiddlehead Brewing Partners with Discovery Map International

WAITSFIELD, Vt. — Many beers claim to have put Milwaukee on the map as the beer capital of the United States. Instead of trying to put Shelburne, Vermont on the beer-making map, The Fiddlehead Brewing Company is more interested in putting maps on its latest Ramblin’ Cans mixed 4-pack. Specifically, maps created by another Vermont company, Discovery Map International.

Based in Waitsfield, Vermont, Discovery Map International is the leading provider of curated guides to top tourist attractions, cities, and towns throughout North America. The designs on the four Ramblin’ Cans, feature Fiddlehead characters with the actual Discovery Map of Shelburne, Vermont as a background.

“People love our maps because of the hidden gems in a town they can find, even if you’re a local. One of the treasures visitors to Shelburne have stumbled onto over the years is Fiddlehead Brewing Company. So, when Matt Cohen approached us about using the map as part of the design for the Rambling Cans, it seemed like a natural fit,” said Peter Hans, president of Discovery Map International.

The Ramblin’ Cans featuring Discovery Map designs include: Martin Wasp: 4.8% abv- Bright and snappy Czech style Pilsner, crisp and light malt profile with subtle honeydew, spice, and floral notes; Queen Connie: 6.8% abv- Brut IPA, super dry, effervescent IPA with a light malt profile and notes of Watermelon Bubblegum, Cantaloupe and White Grape; Wampahoofus, 5.8% ABV, a mythical Vermont Ale- lightly tart and funky pale ale with tropical fruit notes with a light must, fermented with a unique Wild Saccharomyces strain of yeast and dry hopped with our favorite fruit forward hops; and Feegee Mermaid, 5.2% abv- Belgian Style Wit Beer brewed with oats, malted and unmalted wheat, spiced with bitter orange peel and coriander, secondary fermentation on loads of tropical and velvety guava puree.

“We like to think of our brews as works of art and you can absolutely say that Discover Map prints are works of art as well,” said Matt Cohen of Fiddlehead Brewing Company. “What better way to discover the hidden treasures of our area than downing a cold Fiddlehead brew and enjoying the Discovery Map of Shelburne?”

Fiddlehead Brewing Company is located at 6305 Shelburne Rd. Shelburne, VT. For more information, visit https://fiddleheadbrewing.com/.

Discovery Maps are colorful, hand-drawn maps that have become a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and tourist destinations. Discovery Map prints are typically found on display in local stores, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions or you can pre-order your destinations map online at www.discoverymap.com.

In addition to the printed map, DiscoveryMap.com offers curated content for visitors planning a trip (it’s even great for locals who are unaware of their own town’s hidden gems). The interactive map found the website is to scale, thus can be used for turn-by-turn directions, as well as to access detailed information about areas of interest, places to eat, lodging and other noteworthy sites. And kids love them so you can add Discovery Map to the list of things that will keep them entertained.

For more information on Discovery Map, visit https://discoverymap.com/.

About Discovery Map International, Inc.

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Maps can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Named by Forbes as “one of the best franchises to buy” in 2015, Discovery Map International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains.