Fibonacci Brewing Company Unveils Castanea No.9, A First of Its Kind Chestnut Beer

CINCINNATI, OHIO – Fibonacci Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the release of Castanea No.9, a beer born out of community gathering and a shared love of chestnuts.

Castanea No.9 is the result of a collaborative effort between head brewer Alex Rhinehart and the Southern Ohio Chestnut Company. During a planting party hosted by the company, Rhinehart struck up a conversation with chestnut grower and Route 9 Chesnut Cooperative member Amy Miller. They discussed the rich history of brewing with chestnuts and the potential for a revival of chestnut beers.

With the support of Rural Action and the Appalachian Staple Food Collaborative, Miller and Rhinehart set out to develop a unique chestnut beer. Castanea No.9 is the first in a line of chestnut-related brewing experiments, and it promises to be a hit among craft beer enthusiasts.

This brown ale is a testament to the power of community and the joy of sharing in the fruits of our labor. It is a celebration of the chestnut tree, which has a long history of bringing people together and providing community sustenance.

Alex says, “Bringing Castanea No. 9 to life with Route 9 Chestnut Coop and their community action partners has been a wonderful project. Amy and I first discussed brewing with chestnuts several years ago, and it is fulfilling to see that conversation come full circle. This unique chestnut beer is a tribute to the rich culinary and brewing history of the chestnut and a testament to the power of community. We hope beer lovers and friends can join us in enjoying our first beer brewed with chestnuts.”

Castanea No.9 is now available for purchase at Fibonacci Brewing Company’s taproom, located at 1445 Compton Road in Cincinnati, Ohio. We invite all beer lovers to come and enjoy this one-of-a-kind beer and to raise a glass to the spirit of community.

About Fibonacci Brewing Company

Fibonacci Brewing Company is a unique woman-owned nanobrewery and urban farm that offers a one-of-a-kind experience with an onsite Airbnb. They are the only urban farm brewery in the country and source locally for the majority of their beers through local farms and ingredients grown onsite and nearby. In addition to goats, chickens, and honeybees on their urban farm, they provide a local farmers market on the first Sunday of the month from May through November, with SNAP and Produce Perks to address food insecurity in their city. Fibonacci Brewing Company also values equity and inclusion and offers a variety of programs, such as an Ellequate certification, Aunt Flow, Read in Color, Women Helping Women Ask for Lexi bystander training and intervention, and free Wi-Fi to support digital equity in their community.

