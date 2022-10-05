Ferment Brewing Joins Block 15 Distribution to Distribute Beer Across Oregon

HOOD RIVER, Oregon – Since 2015, Ferment Brewing has self distributed its beers in and around the Portland Metro Area, and throughout the Columbia River Gorge. Today, the brewery announced their new partnership with Block 15 Distribution which will expand their availability throughout the state. Beginning this week, Block 15 has taken over distribution in all regions outside the Columbia River Gorge and will celebrate with a series of events throughout the Fall.

“From the beginning, it has been our goal to expand our beer’s availability throughout Oregon,” said Ferment Brewing Director of Operations, Jenn Peterson. “Block 15 is known and respected in our industry for being a quality-first brewery and distributor. Relationships, alongside quality control and product freshness are our main priorities at Ferment and we feel strongly that Block shares our same values. Both the timing of this union and the nature of Block 15’s business model are an ideal match for the goals and beliefs of our business.”

“Partnering with Ferment keeps us on track with our goal of having a small number of high quality brands that are all killer and no filler,” said Block 15 Distribution’s Chief Operating Officer, Ian Hutchings. “When someone orders from us, they know it will be good. I know this to be true of Ferment as well — I’ve always been a huge fan. In 2015 when Dan Peterson started making Ferment beer, I ordered their second ever keg. Since then, Ferment has continued to produce some of the best beer around.”

Block 15 Distribution was started in 2020 as a way to help like-minded breweries control how their product reaches the market. The company creates partnerships with breweries that have a strict adherence to fresh product and that desire to be in control of their brands. Currently, Block 15 also distributes their own brand, Block 15 Brewing, in addition to De Garde Brewing, and ForeLand Beer Co. They also sell Ale Apothecary in Washington state.

The first of Ferment Brewing’s beers to be distributed by Block 15 this October include Woodsman Porter, a beer made with foraged Doug Fir tips, and Pils Bernina, a 16oz Italian Pilsner that is part of the Bottom Ferment series..

To celebrate the expansion throughout Oregon, Ferment Brewing plans to host a series of events in its new and growing markets. To learn more about the upcoming events, sign up for Ferment’s new email newsletter at fermentbrewing.com and join the brewery on social media.

About Ferment Brewing Co.

Ferment Brewing Co. opened in 2018 as a 20-barrel brewery and tasting room in Hood River, Oregon. Born out of an appreciation for the art of fermentation, the company prides itself in providing a modern brewery and tasting room experience that fuses traditional farmhouse techniques with a forward-thinking scientific approach. Ferment offers a unique family of beers that tap the wild terrain of the Columbia River Gorge for inspiration.

For More Information:

https://fermentbrewing.com