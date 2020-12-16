Ferment Brewing Co. Releases 2 New Barrel-Aged Bottle-Conditioned Beers

HOOD RIVER, Ore.— Ferment Brewing Co. is pleased to announce the addition of two new barrel-aged bottle-conditioned beers to its premium lineup. Ferment Farm Quad and Ferment Imperial Stout are available now in 500 ml. bottles with wax seals.

Ferment Farm Quad is a rich and layered quadruple that starts with a grain bill of five of the most iconic malts of Europe and an addition of dark candi beet sugar syrup from Belgium into the kettle. Following a modest charge of European hops, the brewery ferments out the brew with its White River farmhouse strain along with a Belgian monastic strain and Champagne yeast. Months spent in French oak wine barrels with Brettanomyces results in a deep copper ale loaded with rich, fruity esters, cocoa, coffee, dried fruit, and a snap of barnyard Brett (10.7% ABV).

Ferment Imperial Stout is shaped from deep heritage and mythology. Originally crafted by English Brewers for the Russian Czar, this is the bold monarch of craft beer styles with notes of coffee, dried fruits, juicy berries, leather, cured tobacco, wine, and oak (11% ABV).

“We are super excited for this year’s premium offerings,” said Dan Peterson, Brewmaster at Ferment Brewing Co. “This time of year is especially fun in the brewery as we get to taste and blend special brews that have been resting in barrels for a year—much like unwrapping presents during the holidays. Our days are filled with bottle conditioning, labeling, and wax dipping, while the brewery fills with aromas of steaming French oak barrels and bold, complex, traditional ales.”

Ferment Brewing Co. is currently open to outdoor seating and is operating a take-out window at its brewery at 403 Portway Avenue in Hood River from 12-9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. Order beer, food, and kombucha at the second-floor tasting room window to enjoy on the brewery’s patio, or order online or call the tasting room for carry out. Ferment Brewing beers are available in local bottle shops in the Portland and Hood River areas.

About Ferment Brewing Co.

Ferment Brewing Co. was founded in 2018 as a 20-barrel brewery and tasting room in Hood River, Oregon. Born out of an appreciation for the art of fermentation, the company prides itself on providing a modern brewery and tasting room experience that fuses traditional farmhouse techniques with a forward-thinking scientific approach. Ferment offers a unique family of beers and kombuchas that tap the wild terrain of the Columbia River Gorge for inspiration. FermentBrewing.com | @FermentBrewing

