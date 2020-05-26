Ferment Brewing Co. Expands Distribution to Washington State

HOOD RIVER, Ore.– Ferment Brewing Co., an award-winning independent craft brewery based in Hood River, has expanded its distribution to Washington State. Ferment Brewing has partnered with Orcas Distributing, a family-owned and operated wholesale beverage distribution company, for coverage throughout the state. Orcas Distributing currently services all metropolitan areas of Seattle, including the East Side and surrounding regions of Lake Washington. Ferment will continue to self distribute in the Columbia River Gorge and Portland.

Ferment Brewing entered the Washington market earlier this week with its full line of signature bottled beers and two bottled premium ales. In June, the brewery will add its newly launched quarterly line of 16-ounce cans: Top Ferment, a series of seasonal, experimental, and one-off ales that explore different hops, malts, and yeasts; and Bottom Ferment, a collection of cooler, subtler lagers brewed with pure water from springs at the base of Mount Hood. The cans are sold individually and in four-packs. The brewery will also be distributing select handcrafted ales and lagers in 500ml bottles and draft kegs.

“We’re excited to bring Ferment Brewing beers into Washington for the first time,,” said Dan Peterson, Ferment Brewing Co. brewmaster. “We’re looking forward to introducing the state’s beer lovers to our unique family of ales and lagers.”

Founded in 2018, Ferment Brewing Co. currently self distributes its beers throughout Northwest Oregon, with products available at the brewery and in bottle shops and select groceries, including New Seasons Market, Green Zebra Grocery, Zupan’s Markets, and Market of Choice. During the COVID-19 quarantine, Ferment Brewing is operating a take-out window at its brewery at 403 Portway Ave. in Hood River, from 12pm to 8pm daily.

Learn more at FermentBrewing.com

About Ferment Brewing Co.

Ferment Brewing Co. opened in 2018 as a 20-barrel brewery and tasting room in Hood River, Oregon. Born out of an appreciation for the art of fermentation, the company prides itself in providing a modern brewery and tasting room experience that fuses traditional farmhouse techniques with a forward-thinking scientific approach. Ferment offers a unique family of beers and kombuchas that tap the wild terrain of the Columbia River Gorge for inspiration.

