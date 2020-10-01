Fenceline Cider Launches Quarterly, Seasonal Cider Club

MANCOS, Colo. — Fenceline Cider announces a new cider club subscription and is now accepting membership sign ups at: https://www.fenceline.co/club. Available for shipping nationwide or local pick up, Fenceline Cider Club members will each receive a curated three bottle box of Fenceline’s finest ciders every four months. Based around the four seasons, the club’s first shipment will debut for the Fall Equinox 2020 coinciding with harvest season.

The Cider Club is designed to create a unique apple experience from Fenceline’s historical orchards of the Southwest to the homes of cider enthusiasts everywhere. Each quarterly cider club release will feature a hand-picked selection of craft cider complete with tasting notes and seasonal field observations from cider makers and Fenceline owners Sam Perry and Neal Wight.

“Since opening the doors to our taproom in Mancos, we have always been inspired by creating a community around the love of craft cider,” says Fenceline owner, Sam Perry. “Our cider club is a portal to share our cider across the country.”

Memberships cost $59 + shipping every three months and benefits include discounts on all online and taproom to-go sales, VIP invitations to future events and the option to gift one cider shipment per year to a friend or family member upon request.

Order deadline for the first shipment is October 1, 2020 but will be accepting new members throughout the year on a rolling basis. For more information visit: https://www.fenceline.co/club

About Fenceline

Fenceline produces hand-crafted Cider & Wine located in Mancos, Co. They are on a mission to preserve the rich apple and fruit legacy of this high desert and mountain region by sourcing ingredients directly from the community orchards based in the Southwest. The cidery’s Mancos-based tap room pairs Fencline’s products with live music, food trucks, and an outside patio for the ultimate tasting experience. www.fenceline.co

For More Information:

