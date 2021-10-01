faubourg-brewing-releases-beignet-au-lait-and-19-2-oz-cans-for-football-season

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Faubourg Brewing Co., the oldest operating brewery in New Orleans, released its new fall seasonal and launched two of its year-round beers in 19.2 oz. cans. Beignet Au Lait Imperial Blonde Ale is available in 12 oz. six packs, and Faubourg Lager and DAT’SUMA Satsuma IPA are now also available in 19.2 oz. cans.

”Our Beignet au Lait coffee blonde is the first in a series of new seasonal beers that Faubourg is set to introduce each quarter. Beignet au Lait debuted in our brewery tasting room last year and was one of the fastest selling innovation beers we made in 2020. We’re excited to now add it to for wholesale distribution throughout our Gulf Coast markets,” said Jim Birch, General Manager of Faubourg Brewing Company.

The first of many upcoming seasonal releases, Faubourg Beignet Au Lait is an Imperial Blonde Ale inspired by the classic pairing of beignets and café au lait. Crafted with Pilsner and Vienna malts and Cascade hops, Beignet Au Lait has a soft, malty sweetness. Cold brew coffee, vanilla, and lactose give this medium-bodied ale a rich mouthfeel. Golden in color with a medium-dry finish, Beignet Au Lait celebrates the iconic local flavors of New Orleans.

Along with its seasonal offering, Faubourg is releasing two of its top sellers, Faubourg Lager and DAT’SUMA, in a 19.2 oz. format. Over the past few years, the popularity of the 19.2 ounce “stovetop” can size has grown rapidly, largely due to demand in sports arenas and music venues. The larger cans are perfect for grabbing at concerts or sports games or for those looking to enjoy “just one” beer.

In addition to retailers across the city, Faubourg hopes to make their new 19.2 oz. cans available at many more bars, music venues, and stadiums across the state. Fans of the New Orleans Saints will be able to enjoy this new package in a fully-packed Caesars Superdome for the first time in two years.

Faubourg Lager is the brewery’s flagship pilsner and is a full-flavored and exceptionally well-balanced brew made with just barley, hops, 100% pure filtered water, and yeast. Clocking in at 4.8% ABV, Faubourg Lager is the neighborhood beer of New Orleans, an easy-drinking lager everyone can enjoy.

Faubourg DAT’SUMA is a 7.2% ABV IPA made with real satsumas. Quickly becoming a local favorite, the light citrus burst of DAT’SUMA is balanced with a heavy dose of Amarillo and Azacca hops.

Faubourg Brewing Co. beers are available for purchase on draft, in cans, bottles, and six/twelve packs at fine retailers across Louisiana and the Gulf South and at its brewery in New Orleans East.

About Faubourg Brewing Co.

Faubourg Brewing Company is the oldest operating brewery in New Orleans and was founded as Dixie Brewing Company in New Orleans in 1907. Hurricane Katrina decimated the brewery in August of 2005, forcing the company to relocate production out of state until Tom and Gayle Benson, owners of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, purchased a majority share of the business. Committed to making our home more united, strong and resilient for future generations, Faubourg Brewing Company was announced as the new name of the iconic brewery in 2020. The Faubourg Brewing Company is completely locally owned and not affiliated with any national or foreign brewing conglomerates.

For More Information:

https://faubourgbrewery.com/#