Farmers Brewing Co. Signs Distribution Agreements with Morris Distributing and Wonderland Distributing Co.

PRINCETON, Calif.— Farmers Brewing Co. announces its first distribution partnerships with Morris Distributing and Wonderland Distributing Co. The farm to glass brews will be available in Shasta and Siskiyou counties starting Feb. 15 with Wonderland Distributing Co. Distribution with Morris Distributing will begin in March in the North Bay counties of Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, Napa, Marin and San Francisco.

“We are all excited to sign on with our first two distribution partners at our one year point of operating in our new facility,” said Founder of Farmers Brewing Co., Bill Weller. “Both partners align with our values of being family owned, hard working and providing great customer service.”

“Morris Distributing is very proud and honored to be the first wholesaler for Farmers Brewing Co.,” said Ron Morris, owner of Morris Distributing. “We look forward to working closely and successfully with our new partner.”

“We are excited to add this great Northern California brewery to our portfolio,” Rich Vanni, owner of Wonderland Distributing Co. “We believe in featuring local companies and to showcase our region’s products to bring jobs and focus to our local communities— we are all in this together.”

###

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, sessionable and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers. For more information, visit www.farmersbrewing.com and follow Farmers Brewing Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information:

https://www.farmersbrewing.com/