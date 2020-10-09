Farmers Brewing Co. Releases Winter Migration In Partnership With California Waterfowl Association

PRINCETON, Calif. – Farmers Brewing Co. announces its partnership with the California Waterfowl Association for the release of Winter Migration. Winter Migration is a Baltic porter and will be available on Oct. 15 where Farmers Brewing Co. is currently sold in Northern California. The farm to glass brewery will be donating a portion of its proceeds from each six-pack sold to aid the CWA in their conservation efforts.

“We are really proud to brew this beer with grains from our fields that provide habitat and food for the many types of waterfowl that arrive every year,” said Bill Weller, founder of Farmers Brewing Co. “It is exciting to partner up with the CWA for a good cause and have some fun doing it.”

“It’s natural that California Waterfowl and Farmers Brewing collaborate on a product like this,” said Scott Mueller, CWA VP, fund and member development. “CWA and the farming community partner in many of our conservation initiatives. Not only does Farmers have a great lineup of beer, but they are local using local ingredients, a lot they grow themselves. We wish much success to Farmers and encourage our members to give it a try after a hunt this season.”

Brewed with estate grown rice, wheat and almonds along with additions of cacao nibs, rum and barrel oak chips, Winter Migration is packed with flavor and a subtle barrel-aged aroma. This Baltic porter has creamy mouthfeel from the addition of lactose from Rumiano Cheese Co., the oldest family-owned cheese company in California.

At 7.4% ABV and 25 IBU’s, Winter Migration is relatively low in bitterness and contains a slightly dry finish. The dark color matches the cold and dark winter conditions often experienced in the Northern California region.

“As a brewery known for lighter styles, it is really exciting to brew a darker higher ABV beer for the winter months,” said Weller.

The name and can artwork of Winter Migration was inspired by the flocks of waterfowl migrating through the Pacific Flyway within the agricultural area of the Sacramento Valley during the winter months.

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, sessionable and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. Farmers Brewing prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers. For more information, visit www.farmersbrewing.com and follow Farmers Brewing Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information:

https://www.farmersbrewing.com/