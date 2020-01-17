Farmers Brewing Brews First Beer In New Facility

PRINCETON, Calif. – Farmers Brewing Co. brewed its first batch of beer at its newly completed 25,000-square-foot state of the art 40 BBL brewery on Jan. 13. The farm to glass brews will be hitting establishments in Glenn, Butte, Tehama, Colusa, Yuba, Sutter, Yolo and Sacramento counties in the coming weeks.

Farmers Brewing lies in the heart of the Sacramento Valley where founder Bill Weller envisioned using the ingredients his family has grown and harvested for five generations into his beer. With a farmer’s work ethic and passion for craft beer, the family’s vision of creating easy drinking, sessionable style beers have come to fruition.

“Plans to take our tiny 1 BBL brewery and scale up to a 7 BBL brewery changed in the spring of 2017 when finding a defunct 40 BBL system in Phoenix, Arizona,” said Weller.

The ingredients grown on the family farm include medium grain sushi rice, soft white winter wheat and almonds. By controlling the farm to glass process, Farmers Brewing ensures quality ingredients from the family farm are crafted into each brew.

Farmers Light, a premium light lager utilizing estate grown rice, will be the first brew inside the new facility. Farmers Brewing brews four year-round beers: Farmers Light, 530, Valle and Sun Up ‘til Sun Down. Throughout the year there will be seasonal and special release brews distributed in Northern California.

FBCO will feature a tasting room opening in the spring and plan to have cans available by the end of 2020. Consumers will be able to have a beer at the brewery surrounded by rice and wheat fields.

“The last three years of planning, retrofitting and construction have felt like a marathon and a sprint at the same time,” said Weller. “It feels great to finally turn the corner and be able to provide a consistent supply to our loyal customers.”

About Farmers Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017 by a fifth-generation farmer, Farmers Brewing Company, LLC began brewing out of a garage in sprawling Princeton, CA with a population of 407. The true “Farm to Glass” brewery has expanded to a new facility and crafts lighter, lower alcohol, sessionable, and healthier beers in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California. FBCO prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers. For more information, visit www.farmersbrewing.com and follow Farmers Brewing Co. on Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information: farmersbrewing.com