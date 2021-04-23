Far Field Beer Co. to Open in Lawndale

Lawndale, CA – Something is brewing in the LA beer scene and priming to deliver the flavorful, aromatic fruits of faraway hop fields straight to the residents of the inland South Bay area. Far Field Beer Co. plans to launch its Lawndale tasting room in early June. The craft beer operation will be the first brewery to call the city its home. Located at 4471 W. Rosecrans Ave., right off of the I-405, the facility will boast a tasting room complete with up to 20 draft beers, a patio and a production brewhouse located directly across from the tasting room.

After drawing up plans, scouting potential sites and navigating a pandemic-delayed opening, the team behind Far Field is ready to serve cutting-edge craft beers in the city that the founders call home.  Plus, the city needed beer, and this brewery is ready to answer the call.

Founded by husband and wife craft beer enthusiasts James and Regan Bardeen, Far Field will impart the couple’s love of all things beer throughout every recipe and square foot of the brand-new production facility and tasting room. James, with his background in RF engineering, applied his meticulous attention to detail while spearheading the barrel program for Appleton Beer Factory in Wisconsin. Naturally, he will serve as the barrel blender and CEO. Decorated homebrewer and hop head extraordinaire Bryce Lowrance, who hails from the civil engineering field, will man the helm of brewing operations. Lowrance, who has medaled in multiple homebrew competitions, including earning the right to brew his clever Belgian take on Bootlegger’s iconic double IPA, “Knuckle Sandwich,” immediately impressed the Far Field founder with his brewing savvy when the two met by chance in their homebrew club. Rounding out the team is graphic design guru and branding wizard Sean Wright, who will serve as marketing director. All of the eye-catching labels, merch designs and overall aesthetic awesomeness, that’s his doing.

Upon opening, Far Field Beer Co. will feature a tap list that spans the beer style spectrum and reflects the team’s combined admiration of an eclectic mix of beer. Offerings will include West Coast IPAs, hazy IPAs, blonde ales, tart ales and lagers. Eventually, the team will offer an even wider array of styles as production ramps up, as well as churn out barrel aged sours on a limited basis.

While construction is wrapping up, the brewery is currently offering very limited quantities of its beer available for curbside pickup on Farfieldbeer.com. Once the facility opens, visitors can enjoy the crafty, contemporary decor of its tasting room, sip on a wide array of beer styles indoors, or from its outdoor patio, and purchase cans to go.

For the latest updates on Far Field’s opening, visit Farfieldbeer.com or follow @farfieldbeer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About

Established in 2021, Far Field Beer Co. is based in Lawndale, CA and is the culmination of a yearslong dream of founders James and Regan Bardeen. With a love of all things craft beer, Far Field aims to bring a full suite of craft beer classics to the inland South Bay area. Visit Far Field at 4471 W. Rosecrans Ave., Lawndale, CA, or online at www.farfieldbeer.com and @farfieldbeer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

###

Attached photo caption: Sean Wright, Bryce Lowrance and James Bardeen of Far Field Beer Co.

For More Information:
https://farfieldbeer.square.site/

