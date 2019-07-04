Exile Brewing Company’s Ruthie Gold Lager Named Official Craft Beer of Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — Exile Brewing Company is proud to announce Ruthie, their gold lager, as the Official Craft Beer of the Iowa State Fair. The Iowa State Fair is the single largest event in the state, annually attracting more than one million visitors from around the world. This marks the first Official Craft Beer in the Fair’s history.

“We’ve been working with many of the vendors and organizers at the Iowa State Fair throughout the past seven years and we are thrilled to continue that partnership as the Official Craft Beer,” says RJ Tursi, founder of Exile. “It’s a big step for our brewery as we continue to dive deeper in Iowa. It’s amazing how beer lovers have embraced Ruthie since we opened in 2012 and we’re excited to partner with the best state fair in the country this coming August.”

Ruthie accounts for over half the brewery’s annual production and pays homage to the iconic bar owner who made her mark in Des Moines, becoming famous locally and nationally for the world’s best-balanced beer.

“The Iowa State Fair is a celebration of our Iowa roots and traditions,” said Gary Slater, the CEO and Manager of the Iowa State Fair. “Exile Brewing Company is an example of a homegrown, successful Iowa business and we are excited to have one of their most popular products, Ruthie, as the first-ever Official Craft Beer of the Iowa State Fair.”

In the weeks leading up the Fair, the partnership will be highlighted with a unique, Ruthie 6-pack package promoting the partnership in retail stores across Iowa.

The Iowa State Fair, August 8-18th, is a salute to the state’s best in agriculture, industry, entertainment and achievement.