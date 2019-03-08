Exile Brewing Company Adds Dankalope IPA to Year-Round Lineup

DES MOINES, Iowa — Exile Brewing Company continues to expand their portfolio with the launch of Dankalope American IPA. After brewing over 11,000+ barrels in 2018, this emerging Midwest craft brewery has throttled into the IPA category with their newest release.

“We experienced solid growth with Zoltan, our Session IPA. We launched Zoltan in 2017 and sold over 900 barrels. In 2018 we grew that by 32%, but throughout the past four years we’ve had a lot of fans and retailers ask us for a year-round, full-strength IPA,” said head brewer Joey Hansen. During the past 8 months, their brewing and quality teams honed-in their recipe. A blend of Mosaic, Chinook, and Simcoe hops are used to deliver their dank-inspired ale. “We fell in love with big, dank hop varietals and wanted our next IPA to showcase those resinous, pine, and citrus characteristics,” said Hansen.

From inception in 2012, Exile Brewing Company has focused on session lagers and ales that are low in ABV yet robust in flavor. After developing their Quality Program, growing their brewing team, and completing multiple expansion projects, the brewery was ready to add another year-round beer to their portfolio. Clocking in at 6.8%, Dankalope was an opportunity for Exile to offer their fans a higher ABV, hoppy option.

Dankalope IPA is currently available in 6-pack bottles at grocery stores and on draft in bars and taverns across their home state of Iowa. Exile is looking to add cans of Dankalope in 2020.